Chester FC have wasted no time in beginning to reshape their squad.

Two new signings, 11 new contracts and six players released has meant it has been a busy start to the summer for the Blues.

But what have their Vanarama National League rivals been up to me since the final ball of the (regular) season was kicked?

Wrexham

Chester's biggest rivals have also been busy this week.

Iffy Allen, Khaellem Bailey-Nicholls, Anthony Barry, club captain Rob Evans, Shwan Jalal, Izale McLeod, Callum Powell, Martin Riley and Jordan White have been told their services are no longer required.

While Curtis Tilt, Hamza Bencherif and John Rooney will not be returning to the Racecourse having finished the campaign on loan at other clubs.

But Paul Rutherford has agreed to follow in Mark Carrington's footsteps and sign a contract while Dragons boss Dean Keates is 'fairly confident' Chris Dunn and Russell Penn will put pen to paper.

Olly Marx and Leo Smith have also been offered professional contracts.

Keates want to sign up to 14 players this summer, including Cheltenham Town loanee James Jennings.

Woking

The big news from the Cards is that they have allowed long-serving manager Garry Hill to leave, just days after he guided the club to safety.

Woking chairman Rosemary Johnson said the board was unable to offer Hill a new deal as the club is in negotiations with a potential investor.

Dover Athletic

Having missed out on the play-offs, Dover have suffered a massive blow with the departure of the non-league top-flight's player of the year, Ricky Miller.

The 28-year-old scored 42 goals in 43 games for the Whites this season and has been snapped up by League One outfit Peterborough United on a free transfer.

Posh director of football Barry Fry said: "We tried to buy Ricky in January, but Jim (Parmenter), the chairman and owner of Dover, and Chris (Kinnear) the manager, never returned my calls.

"But I admire that greatly because Dover had great ambition to get promoted."

Eastleigh

The Spitfires will be under the command of new managerial duo Richard Hill and Andy Hessenthaler next season.

And they have released seven players, one being Matt Tubbs, and the others being David Pipe, Ryan Burge, Jack Smith, Jack Masterton, Connor Essam and Scott Wilson.

James Constable, Michael Green and Craig McAllister have all been offered new contracts.

Forest Green Rovers

Forest Green may be involved in the play-offs but that not stopped them from terminating the contract of former Premier League midfielder Darren Carter.

Gateshead

As well as allowing Nyal Bell to join Chester on loan, Gateshead have released Mitch Brundle, Toby Ajala, Nick Cassidy, Shaun MacDonald and Jack Elliott.

But they have offered new contracts to JJ O'Donnell, George Smith, Liam Hogan and Gus Mafuta.

Solihull Moors

Moors may have lost Harry White to the Blues, but they have tied down Oladapo Afolayan, Simeon Maye, Joel Kettle and Kristian Green to new deals.

Solihull have also exercised their option to extend the contract of George Carline and opened talks with Shep Murombedzi over fresh terms.

Maidenhead United

Promoted as Vanarama National League South champions last weekend, Maidenhead have handed a new three-year contract to manager Alan Devonshire.

While several key players, including Carl Pentney, Dean Inman, Harry Pritchard and Sean Marks, have pledged their future to the Magpies.

But Devonshire could face a battle to keep hold of Dave Tarpey, whose 44-goal haul led him to being named the National League South player of the year.