Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With the derby now just over 24 hours away, what better way to start our weekly trawl in the transfer trenches that with the team we are all desperately hoping Chester FC will beat tomorrow...

Wrexham

We reported earlier in the week that Dragons boss Dean Keates was tracking a young Premier League midfielder who has played in English football's top flight.

Well, it has since been reported that the player in question is Stoke City's 19-year-old Oliver Shenton.

Shenton is said to be training with Wrexham but it remains to be seen whether a deal will go through in time for tomorrow's Lookers Vauxhall Stadium clash.

One player on the way out of the Racecourse Ground could be defender Curtis Tilt who, having been watched by a string of Championship sides, is now reportedly the subject of a bid from League Two Blackpool.

Solihull Moors

Vanarama National League clubs losing players to the Football League in January is a common occurrence.

And Solihull have seen key midfielder Jamey Osborne and star striker Akwasi Asante join their former boss Marcus Bignot at Grimsby Town.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

It is a big blow for the Moors who have moved to sign goalkeeper Nathan Baxter on loan from Chelsea and Krisitan Green on a permanent deal from Stourbridge.

Eastleigh

The club record fee the Spitfires received for captain Joe Partington from Bristol Rovers last week has now been surpassed after they sold winger Luke Coulson to Barnet, who are snaffling some of the non-league top-flight's top talent.

Eastleigh boss Martin Allen has used some of the proceeds to bring in left-back Sam Muggleton, from Barnet, and ex-Wolves winger Mekhi Leacock-McLeod.

Allen has also extended defender Hakeem Odoffin's loan from Wolves.

Forest Green Rovers

They may have a big budget but Rovers could not prevent Kieffer Moore from being snapped up the Championship's Ipswich Town for £10,000.

However, when you consider Moore was not a regular at the New Lawn, it just goes to show the strength Forest Green have in depth.

They will be stronger in the centre of the park, too, after the arrival of Gibraltar international midfielder Jake Gosling on loan from Bristol Rovers.

Tranmere Rovers

Fellow title challengers Tranmere have also bolstered their engine room with the signature of James Wallace on a 18-month contract after a successful loan from Sheffield United.

It is Wallace's fourth spell at Prenton Park but he'll have to wait a little longer to make yet another debut as Rovers' trip to Woking tomorrow has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.

(Photo: Tony Coombes)

Woking, meanwhile, have extended Charlton Athletic defender Terell Thomas' loan until the end of the campaign.

Best of the rest

Gary Mills likes a signing, doesn't he? The York City manager has signed Wrexham defender Hamza Bencherif and Hull City striker Johan ter Horst.

Aldershot Town have taken Bournemouth defender Callum Buckley on loan until the end of the season while Boreham Wood have completed the capture of former Blackburn Rovers, QPR and MK Dons forward Tom Hitchcock. The Wood, however, have lost midfielder Conor Clifford to Irish champions Dundalk.

Table-toppers and FA Cup heroes Lincoln City have got Brighton & Hove Albion winger Joe Ward in on loan while, at the other end of the table, North Ferriby United have moved for Barnsley defender Matthew Templeton and Wigan Athletic frontman Sam Cosgrove on loan.