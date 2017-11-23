Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have added another two faces to their ranks in the past seven days.

Myles Anderson's arrival on loan from Torquay United and Jorome Slew's signing from Goole AFC on a short-term deal takes Marcus Bignot up to nine signings since he arrived at the club in September.

But what have their National League rivals been up to?

(Image: Dan Westwell)

WREXHAM

The Dragons moved to the summit of the division on Tuesday night with a 1-0 win over bottom club Solihull Moors, but they will have to do without boss Dean Keates on the touchline for the next three games.

Keates has been slapped with a three-game touchline ban following a charge of improper conduct towards a referee and fourth official in the game with Sutton United in September.

Keates was given a two-match ban and a £250 fine for the charge against the referee, and a further match ban and £250 for the fourth official charge.

EASTLEIGH

Richard Hill, who was in the running to be Chester FC manager when Steve Burr left in 2016, made a eyebrow-raising comment after his team's defeat to Barrow on Saturday.

The Spitfires boss was critical of his team's supporters for booing off the team following the defeat.

It didn't go down well.

But after the 2-2 draw with Maidenhead United on Tuesday, Hill apologised for his outburst and offered to donate £500 to charity in a bit to put the matter to bed for good.

He told BBC Radio Solent: "Sometimes I have a habit of saying what I think, whatever the consequences.

"They've had their say about it and been very critical of me, which is fair enough.

"What I'm prepared to do if the fans want to, is donate £500 to a charity of their choice on the basis it's gone and forgotten and we get on with things."

(Image: Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)

GUISELEY

While it may be a case of 'beg,steal and borrow' for Bignot and the Blues in their bid to avoid the drop, their rivals are also in the market for new recruits.

Guiseley boss Paul Cox has raided his former club Barrow to add midfielder Liam Hughes to his squad for a undisclosed contract length.

The 25-year-old joined Barrow in 2016 after a spell with Scottish side Inverness Caledonian Thistle and played 51 games for the Bluebirds.

TORQUAY UNITED

Gary Owers' side moved off the foot of the National League with a mightily impressive 1-0 at Sutton United on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

And that has pleased the Gulls boss no end.

"I had a bit of a pop at the lads on Saturday and I asked for a response," Owers told local BBC radio.

"I asked them to show some resilience and some sprit and some fight and they've shown that in abundance.

"I'm really pleased, I'm trying to keep a level head, we haven't done anything yet."

SOLIHULL MOORS

New Moors boss Mark Yates has swooped to land 21-year-old goalkeeper Max O'Leary on loan from Championship side Bristol City until January.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Bath City and has previously had a spell with Kidderminster.

LEYTON ORIENT

Interim head coach Ross Embleton took charge of the O's for the visit of Chester on Tuesday night . But will he be the permanent boss at Brisbane Road?

He's in with a shout, according to some close to the club, and his unbeaten start of two draws from two games will no doubt see him remain in contention.

But Dover manager Chris Kinnear continues to be linked with the job, although with Martin Ling remaining as director of football it is likely that they will seek a head coach, as they did in the summer when they appointed ex-Crewe Alex boss Steve Davis.

Former Newport County and Gillingham boss Justin Edinburgh is also a name in the frame for the O's, who sit one place and three points ahead of the Blues in the league.

The O's have also added defender Bondz N'Gala on loan from Dagenham & Redbridge, Chester's visitors this weekend in the live BT Sport game (12.30pm kick off).

MAIDSTONE UNITED

Attracting crowds of well over 2,000 each week, Maidstone are now looking to expand their Gallagher Stadium home.

With an eye on the Football League in the not too distant future, the Stones plan to increase the capacity of the stadium to 5,000 but were stymied in their efforts to do so after the local council refused to sell the land.

But Maidstone Borough Council have now nagreed to offer the club the freehold of a two-metre strip of scrubland next to the ground, much to the delight of the club.

Maidstone opened their current ground, which has a 3G pitch, in 2012 at a cost of £2.8m.