No doubt you've read and heard all about the fallout from Chester FC's contentious Boxing Day defeat at Solihull Moors.

But one of the upshots is that the Blues could be without both of their senior left-backs for the return clash with Solihull at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium on New Year's Day (3pm).

The FA have confirmed that Johnny Hunt has been hit with a three-match ban followed his debatable sending off.

And there has to be a huge question mark over the fitness of the desperately unfortunate Evan Horwood after he came off injured.

We hope to know more in the morning. However, if Horwood is facing a fresh stint on the sidelines, it could mean a first league start for 18-year-old youth team product Matty Waters.

McCarthy said after the game on Monday: "I've lost Johnny Hunt for three games for a challenge when we think he's won the ball so it seems harsh. Then I've lost Evan just when I've got him back.

“So I've had three players playing at left-back. That was a challenge for us which we had to cope with and which meant a lot of my decisions revolved around the left-back spot tactically, which was difficult for me."

Downbeat? Far from it

We spoke to midfielder Tom Shaw after the loss to Solihull.

Like the rest of us, he was struggling to explain what he had just witnessed from the officials, but he was not downbeat. Far from it...

Fan-tastic

Shaw and McCarthy both made a point of praising the brilliant Blues fans who made a four-hour, 223-mile round trip the day after Christmas only to see the match ruined by the referee.

A date to remember

The departure of Bruno Ribeiro at Port Vale has led some Chester supporters to wondering whether McCarthy may be targeted by the club where he remains a hero.

But McCarthy, despite the fine job he is doing at the Deva, does not feature on the bookies' lists for the next Vale manager, and besides, the Blues would not want him to follow two of his predecessors out of the door...

