Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & Wirral League

The game of the day in the Chester & Wirral League Queensferry Sports Premier Division ended even.

Christleton Celtic and Newton Athletic played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Little Heath.

The hosts twice took the lead through strikes from Mike Collins and Sam Morgan.

But on both occasions Newton, for whom Tom Moorfield starred, hit back with goals from Mike McIntyre and Mark Richards.

Joe Houghton was Christleton’s man of the match.

MBNA (Alex Martin, Andre Clarke, Andy Simpson, Gaz Williams) won 4-1 at Ellesmere Port (Niall Evans).

Higher Bebington Kelma (Scott Hoather, Ben Keirman, Will Callister, Steve Dawson) were 4-3 winners at Ellesmere Port Town A (Connor Howley, Connor Bagley, Dennis Williams).

There were goals galore in Olympic Trophies Division One with a total of 42 being scored across five games.

Cestrian Alex (Adie Gough 4, Mark Blake 3, Andy Rowntree, Niall Peaker, Jamie Vetch) were the biggest hitters as they triumphed 10-2 at Princes Villa (Steve Morgan, Andy Grimes) to move into second above Elton Athletic (Sam Carr, Adam Brawn, Matty Jarvis), who suffered a shock 4-3 home loss to impressive Upton JFC (Danny Evans, Joe Williams, Matty Wood, Tom Berry pen).

Improving Helsby Reserves (Charlie Roberts, Adam Newbolt, Victor James) won 3-2 at home to Chester Nomads 3rds (Ade Fagbire, Sam Jones).

There was also a victory for Hoole Rangers (Harry Hornsby 2, Ally Thompson, Matty Sharpe, Colin Pugh, Alex Hutchinson), 6-1 at home to Chester Argyle (Lee Harrison).

But Blacon Youth Reserves (James Lloyd 2) were well beaten 9-2 at St Saviours (Jack Sheppard 4, Ryan Abraham 4, Tom Hoppley).

The day’s top scorers were Malpas Reserves who stormed to a 15-3 success at Saughall Colts in Link Up Division Two.

Callum Parry (4), Chris Ingle (3), Luke Woolam (2), Jordan Leigh (2), Adam Kightley, Noah McCain, Brett Digby and Harry Cunningham did the damage.

Hoole Youth (Karl Rixham) drew 1-1 at Beehive (Tyler Grattan).

Rossmore Rangers (Patrick Easton 2, Matty Leedham 2) won 4-1 at home to Princes Villa Reserves.

Two ties took place in the Roodee Web Designs Tom Gerragthy Memorial Trophy with Division One leaders Clubbies AFC suffering a surprise 4-0 home loss to excellent Division Two table-toppers Ellesmere Port Reserves (Danny Hale 2, Lewis Fearon, James Murphy).

Sutton Athletic (Peter Barnett, Daniel Woodcock, OG) progressed to the second round with a 3-0 win at home to Upton Bears Paw.

To the Tarvin Precision Vets Divisions and in the top tier Avenue Vets (Chris McGinn 3, Tony Sample 2, Danny Edwards, Paul McDonnell) returned to action in style with a 7-2 success at home to Mersey Royal Vets (Steve Anderton, OG).

Division Three kicked off and there were victories for Capenhurst Villa (Darrell Freeman 3, Dean Barlow, Damian McGinnigal, Rob McDowell), 6-1 at home to Mostyn Vets, for Farndon (Riad Erraji 3, Ben Erwin), 4-3 away to Ellesmere Port Town, and for Crossway (Balazs Barnoi 3), 3-1 at home to Hartford (Andy Rice).

The night before the revamped Friday Night 11s Division got under way.

CBP beat newcomers North West Brom 4-0 while M&S Finance (Corey Mason, Paul Foot, Sam Byrne, Shola Durosaro) swept aside Chester Lions (Tim Chan) 4-1.

The new second Monday Night 11s Division, to be staged at Blacon High School’s new £700,000 facility, gets up and running this Monday.

But, before then, the league’s representative side, managed by Vernon Keep, take on their Cheshire League counterparts for a place in round two of the FA Inter-League Cup on Saturday.

The tie takes place at Kirklands, the home of Cammell Lairds, and kicks-off at 3pm. Entrance is £3.

Chester & District Sunday League

Spital Vaults maintained their perfect start to the Chester & District Sunday League Concorde Trophies Section A season with a 4-0 win at home to FC Blacon.

A stunning solo strike from Alex Smith, which saw him run in from near the halfway line, opened the scoring.

Cam Clarke doubled the advantage on the stroke of half-time before Charlie Jones bagged a second-half brace.

Westminster (Phil Coffin, Danny Page, James Fletcher) may have been depleted but they still won 3-0 at home to Axis United to strengthen their grip on second spot.

Section B leaders Castrol SC made it seven wins from seven after recording a 5-2 success at home to Handbridge Lions (Marc Moorfield, Carl Fowlie).

It was a success given to them by three goals from Tom Douglas and two from Sam Moore, who now has 12 for the season.

Border PA remain seven points behind in second after defender-turned-striker Scott Gibbons (3) fired them to a 3-1 victory at Dee Rangers (Lewis Bishop).

Fresh from his superb win over Stuart Hall at the Echo Arena in Liverpool , local boxer Paul Butler fired four goals to take his tally for the term up to 12 as CDS Flooring Studio moved up to third with a 12-2 triumph at home to Holdi (Daz Brockhurst, Mark Lowe).

Peter Barnet (4), Carl Wellsbury, Conor Doyle and Mathew Hall shared the rest of the strikes for CDS, who also benefitted from an own goal.

A 0-0 draw – a rarity in Sunday morning football.

But that is what Custom House and Tarvin Rex played out at Westminster Park.

Upton Youth Centre (Mike Murray pen, Dean Ratcliffe) won 2-1 at Waverton (Josh Leach).

And Travellers Rest (Azza Stockton. Aiden Bowels, Steven Elrick) got off the mark and hauled themselves off the bottom with a 3-2 win at home to AFC Tattenhall (Deyonte James, OG).

Cheshire League

You certainly get your money’s worth watching Blacon Youth.

Last month Blacon produced a stunning late comeback to draw 6-6 at Buxton Reserves.

And the Black and White were at it again at the weekend in their home match with Moore United.

It was the second Cairns Crescent meeting of the sides in the space of a week after they clashed in the J A Walton Challenge Cup.

Blacon won that encounter 3-1 to progress to the second round of the competition.

But in Saturday’s Division Two encounter they had to settle for a thrilling 5-5 draw.

However, given they found themselves 3-1, 4-2 and then 5-4 down, it was very much a point gained.

Adam Stenning, Liam Mackin, with a wonder strike, Harley Bennion (2) and Tom George were on target for battling Blacon, whose final equaliser came with the last kick of the game and came after they were reduced to 10 men.

Tarporley Victoria were also involved in a high-scoring share of the spoils.

Joshua Crofts, Sam Lloyd and Joe Marley got the goals for Vics in their 3-3 draw at Sandbach United Reserves.

Malpas returned to winning ways in the Premier Division with an excellent 2-1 success at home to high-flying Congleton VR.

Oliver Hailes and Ben Alan Parry did the damage for Malpas, for whom it was sweet revenge after being knocked out of the J B Parker Premier Division Challenge Cup the week before by Congleton.

Deva Athletic’s trip to Styal in Division One was postponed.

This Saturday, Deva travel to Lostock Gralam. Malpas head to Billinge, Tarporley entertain Winstanley Warriors, while comeback kings Blacon make their way to Grappenhall Sports.

West Cheshire League

Upton AA returned to winning ways in style on Saturday.

Todd Reid’s side roared to a 5-1 victory at home to Mallaby that moved them up to 12th in the Division One standings.

The star of the show was Alan Dorrian.

He hit a hat-trick as Upton found their shooting boots after wasted chances had proved costly in recent weeks.

Joe Ormerod took a pass from Shaun Finch to open the scoring before Dorrian headed in the second.

Stephen Rowlands ensured two became three just before half-time.

And after that it was all about Dorrian.

Chester Nomads paid the price for a slow start as they were beaten 3-1 at Heswall.

Jack Delgado’s goal proved nothing more than a consolation for 11th-placed Nomads, who travel to Cheadle Town Reserves in the Cheshire FA Amateur Cup this Saturday.

Upton are also in second-round action, away to Heswall.

Newton Athletic, of the Chester & Wirral League, make their way to Witton Albion Reserves.

Chester Nomads Reserves, meanwhile, lost 6-0 at Mersey Royal in the Shield last Saturday.