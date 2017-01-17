Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & Wirral League

Clubbies took full advantage after the top two in Chester & Wirral League Olympic Trophies Division One dropped points.

Pacesetters ESSAR had to settle for a 3-3 draw at mid-table Hoole Rangers (Ash English 2, Matt Sharp) - as did second-placed Cestrian Alex (Elliott Davies, Mark Blake, Adie Gough) at basement boys Whitby Athletic.

Clubbies made the most of the slips as they powered to a fine 3-0 win at fourth-placed Franklyn’s with goals from Matty Roberts, Liam McGovern and Andy Battersby.

New Ferry Rangers (Adam Bagley 3, Scott Christian, Scott Froggatt, Liam Croft) remain in the title mix following a 6-1 success at Eastham Athletic.

At the other end of the table Elton Athletic moved clear of the relegations places after Mitch Jarvis, Adam Hall and Dean Bizzley fired them to a strong 3-0 victory at home to FC Uber.

Newton Athletic’s Queensferry Sports Premier Division title hopes were hit after they went down 4-3 at home to Higher Bebington Kelma (Simon Tierney, Gregg Biggs 2, Ben Keirman).

Mark Richards (2) and Lewis Davenport were on target for second-placed Newton, who slipped seven points behind Birkenhead Town after the table-toppers won 2-1 at home to Shaftesbury Youth (John McGraa) thanks to Mike Parnell and Kevin Oats efforts.

Blacon Youth Reserves were in clinical form in Link Up Division Two as they powered to a 9-3 win at St Saviours (Luke Edwards, Carl Ngiam, Tom Nixon).

Goals from Joe Henry (3), Sam Burgess (2), Perry Harley, Sean Arathoon, Jake Dean and Harley Bennion left Blacon boss Martin Dean a happy man.

Adam Hughes hit a consolation for the plucky Upton Rangers as they lost 5-1 at Chester Argyle (Josh Brown, Zack Caveney, James Pemberton, Josh Shelton, Tim Ashbrook).

Upton (Danny Evans, Joe Williams) were beaten 5-2 at home by Overpool Athletic (Steve Rothwell 2, Dave Burton 2, Jamie Ranford), who took over pole position as a result.

Crossway are enjoying the cup competitions this season.

They followed their memorable victory over Sutton Athletic in the Roodee Web Designs Tom Gerraghty Memorial Trophy with a 6-3 success at AFC Quays United in the DevaPrint Cayzer Shield, Tom Head (2), Jack Samuel (2), Ryan Gledhill and Matt McCauley sharing the strikes.

Ellesmere Port Town Reserves (Connor Howlet 3, Jack Sailes, Luke Williams) moved into the last 16 of the Tom Gerraghty Memorial Trophy with a 5-1 victory at home to Princes Villa.

In Tarvin Precision Vets Division A, Blacon Youth are the new leaders after a 5-3 home win over Nags Head Bunbury.

But they left it late, scoring two goals in the final five minutes to seal the points.

Jamie Rogers (3), Paul Dowridge and Chris Larson netted for Blacon with Alex Moore (2) and Jonny Stubbs replying for Nags Head.

Third-placed George & Dragon won 2-1 at Tattenhall (Pete Powell) courtesy of Danny Peat and Craig Dixon efforts.

In Tarvin Precision Vets Division B, Mersey Royal Vets (Gregg Stones 3, Kevin Thompson, Steve Anderson, Andrew Bolton) won 6-1 at home to Ellesmere Port Town Vets (Martin Maw).

Royal Flush lead in the Friday Night 11s Division after beating Travs 2-1 with goals from Lewis Harris and Danny Fortune.

El Porto FC edged out Countess of Chester 1-0 to record their first win of the season.

Monday saw the start of the 10-team Monday Night 11s Division.

It means the league is now operating eight divisions, featuring 73 teams.

For further information contact secretary Paul Graham on 07891 537116 or email pgraham114@aol.com.

Welsh Premier League

Andy Thomas is promising to strengthen Airbus UK Broughton further after his new-look side ended their long wait for a victory.

Airbus showed superb character to run out 4-2 winners at home to Bangor City on Saturday in their final game before the Dafabet Welsh Premier League splits in two.

The impressive success ended the Wingmakers’ 10-match losing run and was their first in any competition since September 24.

Airbus boss Thomas handed first starts to goalkeeper Shaun Pearson, midfielder Glenn Rule and striker Obi Anoruo.

And the trio helped secure a badly-needed win which was sealed thanks to two late goals from substitute Liam O’Neill.

The Wingmakers took the lead through an own goal from their former defender Sam Hart.

But they looked to be heading for an 11th straight defeat after another of their old boys, Paul Connolly, and Daniel Nardiello put high-flying Bangor in front.

However, after Bailey Jackson equalised on the stroke of half-time, super-sub O’Neill struck twice in the final 11 minutes of normal time to earn Airbus three precious points.

The points were not enough to lift the Wingmakers, who lost Ryan Edwards and Ashley Williams to injury, off the bottom.

But it has left them in good heart going into the second half of the season.

And Thomas, who is hoping to sign a centre-back who can help improve the Wingmakers’ weakness at set-pieces, said after the match: “We played really well and the new signings gave everyone a lift as well as giving us more experience, which we need.

“We should have beaten Bangor last month and we were again the better side and deserved to win.

“Disappointingly we again conceded from two set-plays, which we’re going to work on.

“But we again showed that we are too good a side to be where we are in the table and hopefully we can strengthen further with a couple more signings.”

West Cheshire League

Rapidly improving Upton AA made it back-to-back wins in West Cheshire League Division One.

Todd Reid’s side won 2-1 at home to Capenhurst Villa to move above neighbours Chester Nomads, whose trip to Redgate Rovers was postponed, and up to 10th in the table.

Luke Finch opened the scoring with a well-taken goal before Alan Dorrian doubled Upton’s advantage with another fine finish after breaking through from midfield.

But it was Capenhurst, who were on the back foot for most of the contest, who had the final say when Dave McTigue struck to set up a nervy finish.

Helsby ’s struggles continued as they were beaten 4-3 at rock-bottom Mallaby.

Bob Cox (2) and Jamie McCartney strikes proved in vain.

Cheshire League

Malpas suffered a battling 3-2 home loss to Rudheath Social in the Cheshire League Premier Division.

The Wrexham Road outfit were beaten by a penalty after Oliver Hailes and Lee Smith had brought them level.

Tarporley Victoria were beaten 3-1 at Daten in Division One with Henry Buckley’s effort proving no more than a consolation.

Deva Christleton paid the price for missed chances as they lost 2-1 at home to Maine Road Reserves and so missing the chance to extend their lead at the top of Division Two.

Chester & District Sunday League

The weekend action in the Chester & District Sunday League was a washout.

Every match was postponed because of unfit pitches.

Meanwhile, if you are interested in entering a team into the league for next season, contact secretary Trevor Jones on 01244 375404 or 07762 061074.