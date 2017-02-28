Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester & Wirral League

The weather took its toll on the Chester & Wirral League programme with only six out of the 17 scheduled matches being played on Saturday.

In the Roodee Web Designs Tom Gerragthy Memorial Trophy, Clubbies and Christleton Celtic both booked a place in the semi-finals.

Clubbies entertained New Ferry Rangers and came away 4-1 winners thanks to strikes from Ash Reid and Liam McGovern and an own goal. Adam Bagley reduced the arrears.

(Photo: David Evans)

Man-of-the-match Callum Bratley netted twice for Christleton as they won 3-2 at top-flight rivals Higher Bebington Kelma.

Aaron Hinchcliffe was also on target for Celtic with Kelma replying through Ben Keirman and Simon Tierney.

One game survived in Link Up Division Two with Crossway triumphing 2-1 at Elton Rigger, for whom Karl Rixham was on the scoresheet.

In the Doug Johnson Vets Trophy, Avenue travelled to Knights Grange to play George & Dragon.

In a fiercely fought tie, Avenue recorded a 5-2 victory with goals from Les Cotgrave (2), Chris McGinn (2) and Kevin Duffy. Liam Goulding bagged a brace for George & Dragon.

The five-goal Chris Larson and Jamie Rogers fired table-topping Blacon Youth to a 6-0 success at Crossway in Tarvin Precision Vets Division A.

(Photo: Bryn Jackson Photography)

In Tarvin Precision Vets Division B, Shaun O’Rourke and Dave Addiscott combined to earn Tarvin Vets a 2-1 win at home to Upton JFC.

Earlier in the week ESWA extended their lead at the top of the Monday Night 11s Division after beating Christleton Celtic 3-1 courtesy of efforts from Liam Rose, Ryan Smith and Stu Hardman.

Aaron Hinchcliffe grabbed Celtic’s consolation.

Groves Athletic (Tom Douglas 2, Sam Moore) moved into third following a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Elton Athletic (Adam Brawn, Josh Clayton).

Royal Flush are once again sitting at the top of the pile in the Friday Night 11s Division after they beat a good Ashton Phoenix side 4-0.

Danny Fortune and Lewis Harris were both at the double as Royal Flush maintained their outstanding form.

(Photo: Bryn Jackson Photography)

Travs hauled themselves up to third after a 7-2 win over the Countess of Chester.

Jamie Price (4) did most of the damage for Travs, for whom Rich Dean, Andy Knight and Rob Shenton also found the net, with Gareth Hones and Luke Thornton pulling a couple of goals back for Countess.

West Cheshire League

There is just no stopping Upton AA !

Todd Reid’s seventh-placed side maintained their superb run of form in West Cheshire League Division One on Saturday.

They romped to a 6-1 home success over 10-man Cammell Laird 1907 Reserves.

Upton’s fourth win in a row means they are now just four points behind second-placed Rainhill Town after taking 19 points from the last possible 21.

They had to be patient, however, with lowly Lairds giving as good as they got before they had a player sent off.

Upton made the most of their numerical advantage, adding two goals before the break, and then four more after the restart.

Man-of-the-match Lee Guirado led the way with a smart double and he was joined on the scoresheet by Alan Dorrian, Chris Melia, Steve Rowlands and George McGrogan.

Chester Nomads ’ scheduled clash at home to South Liverpool was postponed.

Nomads host Richmond Raith Rovers this Saturday while Upton head to South Liverpool.

Chester Nomads Reserves were in action at the weekend, winning 1-0 at Redgate Rovers Reserves to move up to sixth in Division Three.

A repeat of last season’s Shield final was settled by Sando Maletta, who latched on to a long clearance downfield by goalkeeper Andy Metcalf and deflected the ball into the Redgate net to take his goal tally for the term up to 11.

But it was Mike Jeffs who walked away with the man-of-the-match honours for improving Nomads, who have now taken 10 points from their last six successive away matches.

Chester & District Sunday League

A solitary match survived the weather in the Chester & District Sunday League - and it was an important one.

Waggon & Horses welcomed AFC Bears Paw to Imperials for a top-of-the-table Concorde Trophies Section A clash.

And Bears Paw’s hopes of catching the leaders were dealt a severe blow after they went down to a damaging 5-2 defeat.

Sam Henry put table-topping Waggon in front from the penalty spot after five minutes and restored their advantage just before the break after Nathan Mapletoft netted a quickfire equaliser.

Henry completed his hat-trick on the hour mark but, for the second time in the contest, Bears Paw roared back with Mapletoft turning provider for Sam Morgan to halve the deficit.

That was the way it stayed until the 77th minute when Warren Roberts skipped past the visiting goalkeeper and coolly slotted home from an acute angle.

And five minutes later Roberts netted again to seal a win that moved Waggon four points clear of second-placed Westminster - and 10 above third-placed Bear’s Paw.