Cast your mind back to March 2011 and a memorable afternoon in West Lancashire.

A 74th-minute header from captain fantastic George Horan earned Chester FC a vital 1-0 victory at Skelmersdale United.

It was a victory that moved Neil Young's Blues 12 points clear of second-placed Skem and to seemingly set them on their way to the most comfortable of Evo-Stik First Division North title triumphs.

We all know what happened next, however.

But fast forward six years and the respective futures of the former title rivals appear very different indeed.

Chester all but ensured they will be playing in the top-flight of non-league football for the fifth season in succession when they won 1-0 at Bromley on Saturday.

But on the same afternoon Skelmersdale were thrashed 6-0 at home by Buxton to confirm their relegation back into the Evo-Stik First Division North.

Worse news was to follow last night, though, when the club claimed they had been refused a new lease at their URETEK Stadium home.

Skem warn that unless the owners of the ground, Chequer Properties, grant them a new lease, they face extinction at the end of the current campaign after 135 years of football.

Chairman Paul Griffiths said: “We have been trying for almost two years to reach an agreement to remain in business at our stadium but the owners of the site, Chequer Properties, have refused to grant an official new lease or extension.

"Without this we will be thrown out of the league and the history of this great community club may be lost forever. We would appreciate support and help from anyone to resolve this matter, and keep the Amateur Cup winners, Skelmersdale United, alive and well for the West Lancashire community.

"It is unthinkable that one business should decide to close the club down by their unfair actions, and unwillingness to grant this lease. This closure would be tragedy for Skelmersdale United, its fans and the wider community.”