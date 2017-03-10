Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wrexham have been hit with a double punishment following incidents in the 1-1 cross-border derby draw at rivals Chester FC in January.

Defender James Jennings has been handed a three-match ban by the FAW Disciplinary Panel.

The on-loan left-back pleaded guilty to a charge of violent conduct at the hearing on Monday night following a melee in the aftermath of the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium clash in which he struck Blues striker Kane Richards.

Jennings will miss the home games against Torquay United on March 25, and Tranmere Rovers on April 1, as well as the trip to Bromley on April 8.

He has also been fined £250 and told to pay £50 towards the costs incurred.

A statement from the FAW said: "After carefully considering the written, verbal and video evidence submitted, the panel decided that charge against James Jennings was proven.

"The panel further decided that James Jennings should be the subject of a match suspension as from March 22, 2017 until Wrexham AFC has completed three senior team matches in approved competitions.

"The panel also decided James Jennings should be fined £250 and pay £50 towards the costs incurred."

Wrexham have also been fined £500 following the release of smoke bombs in the away end during the Chester clash.

Following the Disciplinary Panel hearing, the FAW issued the Dragons with the fine, £400 of which has been suspended until the end of the 2017-18 season, assuming there are no further similar incidents.

Wrexham have issued a statement to their supporters following the fine.

Both the Dragons and the Blues were initially charged with failing to control their players at the end of the game.

But the charges were subsequently dropped.