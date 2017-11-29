Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leyton Orient have appointed Justin Edinburgh as their new head coach as they bid to stave off the threat of relegation from the National League.

The O's, who were relegated from the Football League at the end of last season, have struggled in non-league football's top tier thus far and parted company with former Crewe Alexandra boss Steve Davis earlier this month after an 11-game winless run.

They currently sit one place and three points above Chester FC in the National League table, just outside the relegation zone, but will be hopeful of an upturn in fortunes after appointing their new boss.

Former Tottenham Hotspur Edinburgh, 47, who was linked with the vacant Chester job earlier in the season has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Brisbane Road.

He has experience of non-league football from spells in charge of Fisher Athletic, Grays Athletic and Rushden & Diamonds, while he led Newport County to promotion to the Football League in 2012-13 via the play-offs.

Spells in the Football League with Gillingham and Northampton Town followed.

"We built up a criteria for a head coach and Justin ticked all of the boxes," Orient director of football Martin Ling told the Leyton Orient official website.

"He has experience in the National League, which I feel is of huge importance, but also enjoyed success in this division by achieving promotion with Newport. We feel we have got the right man."