Torquay United have bolstered their injury-ravaged squad ahead of Saturday's visit of Chester FC to Plainmoor with a triple transfer deadline day signing.

The managerless and rock-bottom Gulls yesterday completed loan moves for Norwich City centre-back Michee Efete and Bristol City midfielder George Dowling as well handing a non-contract deal to left-back Chinua Cole.

Efete, however, will play no part against Chester as he will not join up with Torquay until Monday.

But Dowling, 18, who had a stint last season at Weston-super-Mare, and Cole, 23, who was on the books of Eastleigh, could both make their debuts against the Blues.

Gulls caretaker manager Robbie Herrera said: "George looked good in training. I know Luke Williams from Bristol City who is an under-23 coach there, and we’ve looked at him a couple of times with a loan in mind.

"Cole was at Eastleigh last season and after talking to ex-Eastleigh manager, Martin Allen, we have decided to give Chinua a chance. We need a left-back and we hope he fits the bill."

Torquay will be without the injured Jake Gosling, after fracturing a bone in his foot in Monday's 4-1 defeat at Woking, as well as Ryan Clarke, Damon Lathrope, Sam Chaney, Josh Gowling, Jordan Lee and Liam Davis on Saturday.

"On the injury front, I think it's the worst we've had over the past two or three years," said Herrera.

"But the club has been great, Geoff (general manager Geoff Harrop) has been a big help and we've brought a couple of players in who we think can help us."

The Gulls sacked player-manager Kevin Nicholson last month after drawing one and losing three of their first four games of the campaign.

They have since lost three further matches to remain bottom of the Vanarama National League.

Richard Money, Ronnie Moore, Micky Adams and Paul Cox have all been linked with the vacant Torquay hotseat.

But, as of yesterday, it was appearing unlikely the club would have a new man in place in time for the visit of the fifth-bottom Blues.

Harrop said of the manager search: "We have pinned it down to five or six people, the interview process is well under way, but it's really important that we do a proper process with that.

"You look where we are, and experience and contacts have got to be at the top of the list."

Nicholson became the first of three Vanarama National League bosses to lose their jobs in the opening month of the season.

Cox left his position in charge of Barrow AFC while earlier this week Guiseley sacked Adam Lockwood.

Barrow yesterday announced that former Solihull Moors and Grimsby Town manager Marcus Bignot had joined the club to assist caretaker boss Micky Moore.