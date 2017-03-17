Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You would not have blamed Chester FC supporters for feeling that tiny bit of envious the last time they saw their side play.

The Blues more than matched Tranmere Rovers and, with every justification, will have felt hard done by not to have taken a point.

But in the end they were beaten by two late goals from substitutes who would walk into most teams in the Vanarama National League.

It is encouraging that Chester, as they have shown on a number of occasions this season, can go head-to-head with teams at the top like Tranmere who boast three, four and five times bigger budgets.

But, as chief executive Mark Maguire admitted in an series of interesting interviews with The Chronicle this week, the club is going to have to find more money for Jon McCarthy if it is to challenge for a place back in the Football League.

But, as Maguire also pointed out, having hundred and thousands of pounds, and in some case millions, to spend on players is not the be all and end all.

Money does not automatically guarantee success.

Saturday's visitors to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium, Eastleigh, are proof of that.

Given their resources no-one would have expected the Spitfires to be below the Blues in the table at this stage of the campaign.

Not least McCarthy, who masterminded the finest performance of his reign when the clubs clashed at Ten Acres back in November.

It has been a term of turmoil for Eastleigh, who were expected to push for promotion.

They are on their fourth manager having parted company with Chris Todd, Ronnie Moore and Martin Allen and they have used an incredible 45 players this season, more than any other club in the league.

Chester, in contrast, have selected from a pool of just 24 players, with only Aldershot Town (23) having utilised fewer.

Little wonder, then, that the Spitfires have gone full circle and put their destiny back in the hands of the man who made them a contender in the non-league top flight in the first place.

But, had Richard Hill had his way, he would have been standing in the opposition dugout on Saturday.

Hill, along with former Newcastle United and Everton defender Steve Watson and ex-Chester City title-winning captain Paul Carden, was reported as being one of McCarthy's main rivals for the Blues job in the summer.

But now he is back at the Spitfires and last weekend, in part thanks to a dreadful goalkeeping error from Barrow AFC's Jonathan Flatt (skip to 2:17 on the video below), he guided them to their first league win of 2017.

Hill has brought back some old faces, including defender Paul Reid and striker Matt Tubbs, who was the beneficiary of Flatt's howler, and another returnee, targetman Craig McAllister, reckons it is paying dividends.

"It lifts a few people when old faces come in," McAllister told the Southern Daily Echo.

"Sometimes it can be the wrong thing to do but I came back to help get Eastleigh winning again and all the lads are buying into what Richard's trying to do.

"The quality's always been here but Richard's given the lads a bit more freedom to go out and play. We've been working really hard on shape since he walked in the door and that showed against Barrow. It worked to a tee.

"It’s not the club that’s underachieved this season, it's the team.

"But we competed and showed how good we are against Barrow, so it's a start."