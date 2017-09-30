Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC's Vanarama National League encounter at Eastleigh has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The postponement was announced at 12.40pm, two hours and 20 minutes before the scheduled kick-off time.

The Blues, players and fans, many of whom had made a four-hour trip from Chester, were either already at or close to the ground when the decision was communicated.

New Chester manager Marcus Bignot, who stayed at Ten Acres along with his squad to meet travelling supporters, called the situation 'unacceptable'.

While Blues chief executive Mark Maguire said the club 'is angry on behalf of the fans'.

A statement from Easteligh reads: "Following a pitch inspection from today’s match officials, our game against Chester has been postponed.

"It is with regret this decision has been made so close to kick off however, every care had been taken in advance of the game to prevent this from happening.

"A match official was called in on Friday afternoon to view the pitch and following this inspection it was deemed safe to play. This information was relayed to today's referee Mr Savvas Yianni on Friday afternoon.

"Upon arriving at the ground today, the match officials have taken the view that player safety was at risk and decided to postpone the game.

"Ground staff had covered the small affected area over night to protect the surface from any rainfall which was forecast. However, the problem with this area of the pitch is not a surface water issue but a sub-soil drainage problem. Additional drainage has been installed in the affected area over the past week.

"This issue is being addressed immediately and emergency work will commence Monday.

"Fans who have purchased tickets in advance are entitled to a full refund and this will be available from the club shop.

"Should fans wish to keep their tickets, these will be okay to use for the re-arranged game or for another league game of your choice.

"The club will make no further comment on this issue."

It is the second postponement Chester have suffered this season.

Their opening day trip to Solihull Moors was called off a day before the match because of safety concerns over the Midlands outfit's Damson Park ground.