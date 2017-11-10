Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC winger Jordan Chapell has joined Stalybridge Celtic on loan.

The 26-year-old will remain with the Evo-Stik League Premier Division outfit, who are managed by former Blues boss Steve Burr, until January.

Chapell has made nine appearances for Chester this season.

However, he has featured in just two games since the arrival of new Blues manager Marcus Bignot.

Stalybridge’s ranks include another Chester old boy, Ross Killock, who has put his injury woes behind him to make 10 straight appearances.

Bignot revealed earlier this month that there would be departures from the Blues squad.