He may be sixth in the race for the Vanarama National League Golden Boot.

But statistics show no striker is currently in better form in the non-league top flight that Chester FC top-scorer James Alabi.

Alabi has netted nine goals in his last 10 league games to take his total for the term up to 12 in 26 appearances.

He still trails Andy Cook (13), Christian Doidge (15), Oliver Hawkins (17), Byron Harrison (18) and Ricky Miller (27) in the list of leading marksman in the fifth tier of English football.

But over the last 10 matches, only Dover's Miller and Forest Green Rovers' Doidge can rival Alabi's tally, as our table shows...

Which strikers have scored the most goals in their last 10 Vanarama National League games?

Player Goals James Alabi (Chester FC), Ricky Miller (Dover), Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers) 9 Michael Cheek (Braintree Town) 8 Byron Harrison (Barrow AFC) 7 Scott Rendell (Aldershot Town), Oliver Hawkins (Dagenham & Redbridge), Chris Holroyd (Macclesfield Town), Andy Cook (Tranmere Rovers), Gozie Ugwu (Woking) 6

So what's changed?

It has been some transformation.

Alabi scored only three times in his first 16 league appearances this season and, while his return of six goals in 16 games last season looks respectable, it has to be remembered that four of those goals came in the remarkable 8-2 home win over Aldershot Town .

But Alabi has always boasted the physical and technical attributes needed to be a successful striker. He would not have been on the books of Stoke City and Celtic as a youngster, or played and scored in Ipswich Town's first team, otherwise.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

They just needed bringing out - and Blues boss Jon McCarthy has been the man to do it.

There were raised eyebrows when McCarthy said in September that Alabi could notch 20 goals for Chester this season .

Vanarama National League leading scorers

Player Goals Ricky Miller (Dover) 27 Byron Harrison (Barrow AFC) 18 Oliver Hawkins (Dagenham & Redbridge) 17 Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers) 15 Andy Cook (Tranmere Rovers) 13 James Alabi (Chester FC) 12

But the 22-year-old is more than repaying his manager's faith.

"It's good to be playing at Chester and scoring goals, and long may it continue," said Alabi, who was the subject of a failed bid from League Two Barnet before the January transfer window closed .

"This has been one of my most enjoyable seasons as previous clubs I have been at I haven't played much.

"But Chester showed faith in me and I am repaying them on the pitch. Credit to the gaffer, he has given me the belief that I have always wanted from a manager.

"I think the gaffer has shown faith in the squad and created a real togetherness. This is a squad of players that like to do well for each other and we want to go on and do something big this season."