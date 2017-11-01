Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Having overseen some memorable nights in the FA Youth Cup in recent seasons, Calum McIntye is hoping his current Chester FC under-18s can achieve more memories this evening.

Head coach McIntyre takes his side north tonight to take on Hartlepool United in the first round of the competition after Chester earned their passage through thanks to wins over AFC Fylde and Altrincham in the previous rounds.

And having made round three last year in memorable circumstances, beating Fleetwood Town and Bolton Wanderers along the way, McIntyre hopes the current group can have a night to remember for themselves.

"It's going to be the toughest test this group has had together," said McIntyre.

"Hartlepool are very much a league side at youth level. They have an established full time programme and still compete against Football League sides week in and week out. They are huge favourites I'm told but so have plenty of sides who we have come up against in recent years.

"I've begun to feel that our sides are known for rising to the occasion. The tougher the test and greater the challenge, there is something in our make up where we raise our game."

"I have been here before and know exactly what is required to get us into the next round. This group of players have all the attributes and the right mentality to get us through this tie and I back them entirely. I'm bored of being reminded how good our record is in this competition. The next game is the most important one and it's this group's turn to make a little bit of history."

"These are the nights and this group of players and staff want nothing more than to do everyone proud in this competition."

The Blues kick off this evening at 7pm.