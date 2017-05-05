Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC 's under-18s side will aim to end an excellent campaign with some silverware when they take on title rivals Curzon Ashton in the North West Youth Alliance Premier Division Cup final on Sunday (May 7).

It has been a season to remember for Calum McIntyre's side after they created club history by stunning Fleetwood Town and then Bolton Wanderers to reach the third round of the FA Youth Cup.

But the clash with Curzon, which takes place at Skelmersdale United and kicks off at 2.30pm, is realistically their last chance to get their hands on a trophy.

The Blues young guns, who lost the Cheshire FA Youth Cup final on penalties to Heswall last month, are second going into final league game of the Premier Division campaign.

But, with Curzon three points clear at the summit and boasting a better goal difference, McIntyre accepts Sunday's final is their best hope of glory.

McIntyre, who runs the U18s team as well as being Chester's academy head coach, said: "It has been a terrific season for us and Sunday's cup final gives us a chance to add some silverware to everything that has been achieved this season.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

"We are up against a Curzon side who will be crowned champions and are an impressive outfit. They threatened to run away with it at one stage but weren't able to and I think they will appreciate how far we pushed them.

"In league terms, there is a frustration for us in that we will have both played 19 games by the end of this season and will most likely have earned the same of points. Unfortunately, only 18 of those games appear relevant this season.

"It's rare for us to go into games as underdogs at this level but our young squad will be ready to step up on Sunday.

"This is the youngest group we have ever named at U18s level and they have been nothing short of phenomenal for us. To have done what they have done this season bodes incredibly well for the future, but no-one in my dressing room will be looking any further than Sunday afternoon and clinching that trophy."

The academy received a boost this week when teenage trio Nathan Brown, Tom Crawford and James Jones signed professional contracts with the club. All three will be available to play on Sunday.

Chester's U18s round off their league campaign on Wednesday (May 10) when they welcome Prescot Cables to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium (7.30pm kick-off).