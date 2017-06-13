Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It is another six days until the start of pre-season training, 27 until the first friendly, and 53 until the 2017-18 campaign kicks-off.

But for Chester FC their main summer transfer business is almost done.

Yes, with Luke George having rejected the contract offered to him, another central-midfielder is needed.

A back-up for number one Alex Lynch and a defender capable of covering right-back and centre-back is also required.

(Photo: Nigel French/PA Wire)

But no doubt that'll be at hand.

Jon McCarthy has moved swiftly to assemble what, as it stands, is a 20-man squad.

And, if he gets his way, the final pieces of his jigsaw could even be in place by the time the players return to training on Monday.

And, if he does, It's unlikely we'll be seeing many trialists when the friendlies get under way at Runcorn Town on July 10.

poll loading Who do you think should be the next Chester FC captain? 0+ VOTES SO FAR Ryan Astles Tom Shaw John McCombe Paul Turnbull Andy Halls Ross Hannah Other

With clubs like Macclesfield Town, Barrow AFC and Dover Athletic losing players at a rate of knots, the speed at which Blues boss McCarthy and the club have gone about their business has been impressive.

Yet what is more impressive is the calibre of players that have been recruited. Our Chester FC reporter Dave Powell spelled that out in his passionate and reasoned pre-season rallying call.

There is no telling how new signings will work out. We won't know that until the campaign gets under way on August 5.

But what we can say with certainty is that McCarthy has brought in experience in droves.

The 11 players that lined-up in the miserable last-day loss to Boreham Wood have amassed a combined 928 appearances in the Vanarama National League or above.

New boys John McCombe, Andy Halls, Lathaniel Rowe-Turner, Paul Turnbull and Ross Hannah have amassed 1,435 between them alone.

And what we can also say with certainty is that McCarthy has brought in leaders.

McCombe, Halls and Turnbull are or have been captains, while Hannah's goal-laden first stint at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium proved he is the definition of 'leading from the front'.

With George gone, and Tom Shaw set to spend more time on the touchline next season, McCarthy will need to appoint a new skipper.

(Photo: Terry Marland)

He will not be short of options.

The spine of the side is strong. Now it's time to put the finishing touches to it.

And to be saying that on June 13 is good going.

How is the Chester FC squad shaping up?

Goalkeepers: Alex Lynch.

Defenders: Andy Halls, Ryan Astles, John McCombe, James Jones (youth), Evan Horwood, Lathaniel Rowe-Turner.

Midfielders: Craig Mahon, Wade Joyce, Tom Shaw, Paul Turnbull, Tom Crawford (youth), Liam Davies, Matty Waters, Jordan Chapell.

Strikers: James Akintunde, Nyal Bell, Harry White, Ross Hannah, Nathan Brown (youth).

Chester FC's pre-season friendlies

Runcorn Town (A), Monday, July 10, KO 7.30pm

Flint Town United (A), Tuesday, July 11, KO 7.30pm

Hyde United (A), Thursday, July 13, KO 7.45pm

Bala Town (A), Monday, July 17, KO 7.45pm

Altrincham (A), Tuesday, July 18, KO 7.45pm

Witton Albion (A), Thursday, July 20, KO 7.30pm

Walsall (H), Saturday, July 22, KO 3pm

Port Vale (H), Saturday, July 29, KO 3pm