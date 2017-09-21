Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Last Sunday we travelled away to Egerton FC Women in our second league game of the season looking to build on our positive start.

We are taking it one game at a time looking to build and improve on each performance and not get ahead of ourselves.

We did not know too much about Egerton, other than they were relegated from the North West Counties Division One last season.

The message to the players was to keep possession of the ball better, try and get an early goal to settle us and hopefully that would make the heads of the Egerton players drop.

We controlled the game from the off and looked much more assured, not rushing matters and looking for openings. The first goal came from midfielder Kerri Brown midway through the first half, a delightful finish into the top left corner from just outside the box after the ball came back to her from a deflection.

Egerton to their credit sat deep and made the rest of the half difficult for us to break down their two blocks.

The message to the players at half time was not to get frustrated but to keep at it and to have that little bit of different movement in the final third.

We started the second half in much the same manner but Egerton were defending well so we brought on both Debbie Trayner and Emma Davies to try and inject something different upfront.

This had the desired effect with Debbie having a hand in a further two goals, our second and her second of the game was a low left-footed finish just inside the box from Kerri Brown into the bottom corner.

Emma Davies grabbed her first competitive goal for the club beating her marker with a fine turn before drilling low across the keeper into the bottom corner.

We had further chances as the game wore on but the keeper kept us at bay with a couple of great late saves from Debbie Trayner. The pleasing thing for us was out fitness levels looked superior and made a telling difference the last 20 minutes.

We also managed to secure our first clean sheet of the season which was great for the players as they have put a lot of effort on the training pitch looking to cut out mistakes which have cost us sloppy goals.

The players dealt with the pressure better of being favourites for the game and the feedback from them at halftime and full time was great to hear as manager as they just want to keep on improving each week.

We have no game this week due to fixture scheduling but we are back on the road on Sunday, October 1 when we travel to face West Kirby Ladies.