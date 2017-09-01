Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC Women will welcome a Liverpool Ladies XI to the Swansway Chester Stadium on Sunday (September 3, 12pm kick-off).

MBNA, Chester's principal partner, have been integral in bringing the two teams together for the friendly.

Liverpool, who play in the FA Women's Super League, will give game time to members of their development squad ahead of the 2017-18 season.

Bu the Reds' first-team squad will be in attendance for meet and greet opportunities with supporters.

Liverpool manager Scott Rogers said: "It is a real privilege to be able to take a side to Chester FC Women to give the development squad a chance to impress ahead of the new season.

"The day will also give fans the chance to meet members of our first-team squad, including some players who recently played in the European Championships in Netherlands.”

Chester FC Women have also been busy preparing for their new season and boss Dean Vian is delighted to be welcoming to Reds.

He said: "This is an incredible opportunity for our players and one they are relishing.

"Liverpool Ladies are one of the strongest clubs in the FA Women's Super League and it's a huge honour for us to welcome them to the Swansway Chester Stadium.

"It promises to be a fantastic day and we're very grateful to MBNA for making this happen."

The friendly is free to the public and will also feature a fan zone, food and drink.

Pre-game there will be free coaching sessions on the pitch for children aged 6-12. To register your child to take part, look for full event details at www.facebook.com/events/435718243495079/