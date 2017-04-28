Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

I know, I know.

I should have learned my lesson from Garforth Town .

But Chester FC are safe.

Or as good as.

Or at least I hope.

Yes, while it would take a disastrous set of results for the Blues to be relegated, the chance, however improbable, remains after a disastrous second half to the season.

Let me explain.

How can Chester be relegated?

The Blues (17th, 52 points, -6 goal difference) would have to lose at home to Boreham Wood on Saturday and York City (21st, 49 pts, -15 GD) would have to win at home to Forest Green Rovers - as well as overturning a nine-goal swing.

And, even if that was to happen, Guiseley (20th, 50 pts, -17 GD) and Torquay United (19th, 50 pts, -9 GD) would also have to win, while Woking (18th, 52 pts, -14 GD) would, in all likelihood, need a point.

The final-day fixtures at the bottom that matter are: Chester v Boreham Wood, Dagenham & Redbridge v Woking, Guiseley v Solihull Moors, Torquay v North Ferriby United, York v Forest Green.

Who is going up?

This is more straightforward. Lincoln City are going up as champions.

The play-offs have also been decided with Tranmere Rovers taking on Aldershot Town and Forest Green facing Dagenham.

The only matter left to settle is who, out of Forest Green and Dagenham, finish third and fourth, and therefore who get home advantage in the second leg.

Who is coming up?

AFC Fylde, certainly, as National League North champions.

Four out of Kidderminster Harriers, FC Halifax Town, Salford City, Chorley and Stockport County will make up the play-offs.

Darlington 1883, despite being fourth going into the last weekend, will play no part in the play-offs, however, as their new ground does not have enough covered seats.

The same FA ruling means Poole Town, Hungerford Town and Wealdstone have been banned from competing in the National League South play-offs.

The South title is still to be decided, with Maidenhead Town currently two points above second-placed Ebbsfleet United, ahead of the final games of the campaign.

Chelmsford City and Dartford have confirmed their play-off places. Hampton & Richmond Borough will complete the line-up if they finish sixth or seventh.

Just to confuse matters, though, if Hampton drop to eighth, behind Wealdstone, they would not be able to compete in the play-offs.

As rules state that clubs finishing below seventh are prevented from replacing excluded clubs in the play-offs.

If this scenario plays out, the club that finishes second - that'll be either Maidenhead or Ebbsfleet - will receive a bye into the play-off final.

Got that?

Who is coming down?

Leyton Orient, like Chester City seven years ago, have been destroyed from within, and their relegation into non-league has been confirmed.

They will be joined in the dreaded drop by Hartlepool United or Newport County.

There are still two rounds of matches to go in League Two but second-from-bottom Hartlepool could be relegated on Saturday if results go against them.