Bromley boss Neil Smith cut a frustrated figure after his side's hopes of closing the gap on top spot in the Vanarama National League were frustrated by Chester FC .

The Ravens would have moved within three points of leaders Dover Athletic had they they come out on top at Hayes Lane.

But, while they cancelled out Ross Hannah's opener almost immediately to ensure honours ultimately ended even, they could not find a further way to break down the injury-hit Blues.

And Smith said: "I am very frustrated. It was a bit like last week (against Guiseley), having the chances and not putting them away, especially the second half.

"I was a bit disappointed how we played first half but we showed character by going a goal down but then getting the goal back straight away.

"We huffed and puffed and I'm just disappointed we didn't put one of those chances away because if we did, I think it would have been a different story.

"Fair play to Chester. They hit us on the break a couple of times, scored their goal early on, and never gave up. We knew that (they would).

"But what we did say before the game was that if a chance came along, knowing they'd be few and far between, we had to take it.

"At the moment, we're just missing out when we should be taking them."

The draw ensured Bromley slipped to seventh and lifted Chester to fourth from bottom going into their crunch clash at sixth-from-bottom Leyton Orient on Tuesday (7.45pm).