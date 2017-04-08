Key Events
Full time: Chester 0 York 2
That was dire.
Added time
Four minutes.
York sub
Morgan-Smith off, Adriano Moke on. 89 mins.
Good save
Lynch on hand to push a Morgan-Smith effort away from 20 yards.
Little has changed
York cruising and Chester are very poor and lacking in every department.
Great strike
Chester all at sea at the back, a knock down in the area and Holmes smashes a superb half volley past Lynch. Done and dusted.
GOAL! Chester 0 York 2
Danny Holmes- 76 mins
Shaw booked
Yellow for dissent to the linesman.
Just over
Heslop finds room on the edge of the area to unleash an effort that flies just over. Still 0-0 - 68 mins.
Sign of life
Richards breaks quickly and plays a through ball to Alabi who bundles past his man on the touchline but he’s crowded out.
Triple sub
George, Richards and Vassell on for Hudson, Hunt and Dawson.
Vassell coming on
Three changes.
Double sub coming
George and Richards set to come on.
What a tackle
Great move from Chester as Shaw and Hunt combine. Hunt breaks into the area one on one but Holmes tackles superbly. Corner comes to nothing.
Break in play
Blaine Hudson down receiving treatment.
Off the post
Great play by York as Morgan-Smith plays a neat one-two with Parkin and Morgan-Smith tries to bend it past Lynch but it hits the post.
Good effort
Dawson tries one from 30 yards and his low effort goes just wide.
Little change
Case of as you were at the start of the second half. York looking like the aggressors.
Second half kicks off
York get us going again.
Teams are back out
A better showing needs to be had here from the Blues.
A poor first half
Half time: Chester 0 York 1
Oliver’s strike separates the side but Chester have been very poor.
Added time
Minimum of one minute.
Big save
Hunt doesn’t watch the long ball as the last man and Morgan-Smith brushes him aside but Lynch saves one on one.
Chester corner
Shaw’s effort deflected over.
Cleared
Newton’s corner cleared by Hughes.
Chester corner
Blues a mess at the back at the moment.
Hits the post
Jon Parkin with a stunning strike from 30 yards that leaves Lynch stranded but it cannons off the post.
Attendance
Crowd of 2,235 here today.
Unlucky
Alabi tries to create a chance for himself but gets crowded out on the edge of the area but Waters wins the ball and skips a challenge but pulls his 18 yard effort wide.