Key Events

KEY EVENT

Full time: Chester 0 York 2

That was dire.

Dave Powell

Added time

Four minutes.

Dave Powell

York sub

Morgan-Smith off, Adriano Moke on. 89 mins.

Dave Powell

Good save

Lynch on hand to push a Morgan-Smith effort away from 20 yards.

Dave Powell

Little has changed

York cruising and Chester are very poor and lacking in every department.

Dave Powell

Great strike

Chester all at sea at the back, a knock down in the area and Holmes smashes a superb half volley past Lynch. Done and dusted.

KEY EVENT

GOAL! Chester 0 York 2

Danny Holmes- 76 mins

Dave Powell

Shaw booked

Yellow for dissent to the linesman.

Dave Powell

Just over

Heslop finds room on the edge of the area to unleash an effort that flies just over. Still 0-0 - 68 mins.

Dave Powell

Sign of life

Richards breaks quickly and plays a through ball to Alabi who bundles past his man on the touchline but he’s crowded out.

Dave Powell

Triple sub

George, Richards and Vassell on for Hudson, Hunt and Dawson.

Dave Powell

Vassell coming on

Three changes.

Dave Powell

Double sub coming

George and Richards set to come on.

Dave Powell

What a tackle

Great move from Chester as Shaw and Hunt combine. Hunt breaks into the area one on one but Holmes tackles superbly. Corner comes to nothing.

Dave Powell

Break in play

Blaine Hudson down receiving treatment.

Dave Powell

Off the post

Great play by York as Morgan-Smith plays a neat one-two with Parkin and Morgan-Smith tries to bend it past Lynch but it hits the post.

Dave Powell

Good effort

Dawson tries one from 30 yards and his low effort goes just wide.

Dave Powell

Little change

Case of as you were at the start of the second half. York looking like the aggressors.

KEY EVENT

Second half kicks off

York get us going again.

Dave Powell

Teams are back out

A better showing needs to be had here from the Blues.

Dave Powell

A poor first half

KEY EVENT

Half time: Chester 0 York 1

Oliver’s strike separates the side but Chester have been very poor.

Dave Powell

Added time

Minimum of one minute.

Dave Powell

Big save

Hunt doesn’t watch the long ball as the last man and Morgan-Smith brushes him aside but Lynch saves one on one.

Dave Powell

Chester corner

Shaw’s effort deflected over.

Dave Powell

Cleared

Newton’s corner cleared by Hughes.

Dave Powell

Chester corner

Blues a mess at the back at the moment.

Dave Powell

Hits the post

Jon Parkin with a stunning strike from 30 yards that leaves Lynch stranded but it cannons off the post.

Dave Powell

Attendance

Crowd of 2,235 here today.

Dave Powell

Unlucky

Alabi tries to create a chance for himself but gets crowded out on the edge of the area but Waters wins the ball and skips a challenge but pulls his 18 yard effort wide.