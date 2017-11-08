Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You may well have read Chester FC manager Marcus Bignot's thoughts on tonight's cross-border derby with Wrexham at the Swansway Chester Stadium (7.45pm). If not, you can read them HERE.

But what has his opposite number Dean Keates said about the BT Sport live encounter?

Our sister paper, the Daily Post, spoke to the Dragons boss in the build-up to the biggest game of the season.

And here's what Keates had to say...

On the match itself

"Ultimately it is about us going there and getting the three points. I don't want to play it down because it is special, and the lads will know what it is all about.

"We give them information and they will know what it means to the town, but ultimately it is about the three points. Our aim is to go and get the three points as it is in every single game.

"You have to go and play the game not the occasion. We will go there and all being well our game plan will come off and we can get the win.

"It is going to be a hotly contested derby, two sets of fans that are going to be passionate and up for it."

On Chester

"It is a derby, the form book goes out the window, everybody finds that little bit more. It will be a great atmosphere to play in for the players, but the form book goes out the window.

"They (Chester) showed great character at the weekend (to 2-2 draw at Eastleigh). At 2-0 down they could quite easily have folded, but they didn't and they got back into it.

"I've watched the game back and on another day they could have got all three points, so we know it is going to be tough.

"Whether it is a derby or not, every game is a tough game in this division, that is how the division is, it is so open, so many teams are in it, everybody can beat everybody."

On the sold-out 1,200 travelling support

"It is nothing more than to be expected - and that is without sounding ungrateful of them.

"It is on TV and it could have been easy to stay at home and be warm, but we know what the fans are like at this football club and the passion that they have and the following that we take.

"It was seen with the following at Tranmere, and even the disappointment of going to Fylde where we took more than 700 fans.

"I can't speak highly enough of the fans and me and my staff and the squad of players are grateful for the following we will be getting and all being well we can put something on to make them proud of."