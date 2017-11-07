Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The players who pull on the blue and white shirt and walk out at the Swansway Chester Stadium tomorrow night to a cacophony of noise should need no extra motivation.

This is Chester FC v Wrexham.

But, should Marcus Bignot's boys need an extra kick, then they need only look at the league table.

A first win in these parts since March 2008 would take Wrexham joint level at the top of the table.

No-one wants to see the 1,200 travelling supporters celebrating that at the final whistle.

No, what the Blues should be concentrating on is the fact that a victory - or at worst, a draw - would haul them out of the relegation places and give the momentum that is building under new boss Bignot an almighty jolt.

But it won't be easy. The Dragons are not third in the standings for no reason.

So, on the eve of the biggest match of the season, we take a look at some of the key battles Chester must win if they are to emerge victorious in front of what will be one of the biggest crowds since the club's glorious reformation.

Marcus Bignot v Dean Keates

Although Wrexham boss Keates is the more inexperienced of the two managers, he is the one who has first-hand experience of what these games are about. He took part in three as player - winning one, drawing one and, thanks to Ben Heneghan , losing one - and last season took charge of a derby for the first time as his Dragons side drew a blood-and-thunder clash at the Deva 1-1 . But Bignot knows what to expect - that much is clear by what he has had to say in the build up to his derby debut . There is no doubt Bignot will get the Blues fired up; now he must find a way of breaking down a Wrexham defence that has conceded just 12 goals in the league this season.

Ross Hannah and Jordan Archer v Manny Smith and Shaun Pearson

That tally is equalled only by one club in the non-league top flight - table-topping Dover Athletic - and a big reason for that is the centre-back partnership between Manny Smith and Shaun Pearson. It was clear that Keates was building a strong backline in the summer when he also added former Chester City youngster Kevin Roberts and last season's derby villain James Jennings to his ranks. It's proved money well spent. But if there is one area where the Blues have strength in depth, then it's up front, and how sweet it would be if Ross Hannah was to return to the scoresheet against the club he rejected to return to the Deva . The BT Sport live encounter also gives Jordan Archer an opportunity to enhance his reputation. The targetman, who not along ago was working in a bank, is a player Keates is said to have run the rule over while at Stourbridge. Let's hope Keates regrets failing to make a move.

Ryan Astles v Chris Holroyd

In contrast to the final third of the pitch, Bignot is not blessed with many options at the back, a situation that was exacerbated on Saturday when captain John McCombe was ruled out of the 2-2 draw at Eastleigh . That left Chester with just one fit, available and natural centre-back to choose from - Ryan Astles. Only time will tell if that's the case tomorrow. However, statistics suggest that might not be a problem if it is the case as the Dragons have scored just 16 goals in 18 games this season. Incredibly, for a side riding so high in the table, that is the fewest amount in the whole of the Vanarama National League. But Blues beware - old boy Chris Holroyd is in good form, having netted four goals in his last seven outings. However, if Astles and Co can keep Holroyd quiet, it could go a long way to getting the positive result we all crave.

(Image: ALUN ROBERTS - Freelance)

Home fans v away supporters

The bursting of the 'bubble' has had a positive impact on ticket sales. Wrexham have sold out their 1,200 allocation while, as of this afternoon, Chester had sold out the East Stand and had fewer than 100 tickets remaining in the West Stand. It looks like being the club's biggest home attendance for more than three years . But, while Bignot has stressed that it is up to his players to produce a performance that befit the support they will receive from the stands, there is no doubting the role the Blues faithful are going to have to play. Let's drown out the noisy neighbours and help inspire another famous derby win in front of the BT Sport cameras!