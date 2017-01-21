Key Events

Well over

Deep ball from Barry finds White at the far post. His cushioned header finds McLeod who shoots well over.

Half chance

Long ball over the top is raced onto by Richards but his hooked cross can’t find Alabi.

Early flag

Izale McLeod flagged for offside. A late one.

KEY EVENT

First half kicks off

Chester get us underway.

The scene!

Seconds till kick off.

Here we go!

The teams are out!

Boo boy

John Rooney’s name gets roundly jeered as Cleggy reads out the Wrexham team. He’ll have no hiding place today.

Bring your 'A' game, James

Eye in the sky

We know the feeling, Viv

Enemy at the gates

The coaches have arrived

The ‘bubble’ convoy have arrived at the ground. Helicopter whirring overhead.

Awaiting the away fans

Pre-match preparations

This is some stat

Wrexham team

Dunn, Carrington, Riley, Tilt, Jennings, Barry, Penn, Rutherford, Rooney, White, McLeod. Subs: Jalal, Massanka, Smith, Harry, Shenton.

A change of formation?

Looking at the squad it seems like it could be a 4-3-1-2 line up. Durrell in behind Alabi and Richards and a midfield three of Lloyd, Shaw and George looks a possibility. We shall see.

KEY EVENT

Chester squad

Lynch, Vassell, Hudson, Astles, Hunt, George, Shaw, Lloyd, Durrell, Alabi, Richards. Subs: Roberts, Horwood, Joyce, Evans, Waters.

Macca gets it

Blues boss Jon McCarthy knows just what a win would mean to Chester fans. Here’s what he had to say this week:

I get it. Make sure everybody knows how much I get what this means for the fans. I played in derbies - I completely understand it. But I also understand, emotionally, my players need to see me at the same level all the way through the season, and in order for me to prepare us properly for the games, and in order for me to make the right decisions on Saturday, during the game and at half-time, that’s where I need to be at. I need to have a clear head. But I’ll be a fan as well. On the inside I’ll be excited. I know exactly what it will feel like either way. I’m experienced at derby matches.

Bumper crowd expected

A crowd of around 4,000 expected today. The latest is HERE

Chester fans celebrate last season's derby win at home to Wrexham
The visitors have arrived

Team news

We’ve not had official confirmation of the teams yet but expect Sam Hughes to be on the bench. Theo Vassell in line for a start. Johnny Hunt set to return.

The visitors are here

Welcome

Well, it’s derby day and we’re expecting a cracker here at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

A crowd of over 4,000 is expected for today’s encounter as the Blues look to get one over their bitter rivals Wrexham.

We’ll have team news, build up and match action throughout the afternoon.

COYB!