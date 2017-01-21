Key Events
Well over
Deep ball from Barry finds White at the far post. His cushioned header finds McLeod who shoots well over.
Half chance
Long ball over the top is raced onto by Richards but his hooked cross can’t find Alabi.
Early flag
Izale McLeod flagged for offside. A late one.
First half kicks off
Chester get us underway.
The scene!
Seconds till kick off.
Here we go!
The teams are out!
Boo boy
John Rooney’s name gets roundly jeered as Cleggy reads out the Wrexham team. He’ll have no hiding place today.
Bring your 'A' game, James
Eye in the sky
We know the feeling, Viv
Enemy at the gates
The coaches have arrived
The ‘bubble’ convoy have arrived at the ground. Helicopter whirring overhead.
Awaiting the away fans
Pre-match preparations
This is some stat
Wrexham team
Dunn, Carrington, Riley, Tilt, Jennings, Barry, Penn, Rutherford, Rooney, White, McLeod. Subs: Jalal, Massanka, Smith, Harry, Shenton.
A change of formation?
Looking at the squad it seems like it could be a 4-3-1-2 line up. Durrell in behind Alabi and Richards and a midfield three of Lloyd, Shaw and George looks a possibility. We shall see.
Chester squad
Lynch, Vassell, Hudson, Astles, Hunt, George, Shaw, Lloyd, Durrell, Alabi, Richards. Subs: Roberts, Horwood, Joyce, Evans, Waters.
Macca gets it
Blues boss Jon McCarthy knows just what a win would mean to Chester fans. Here’s what he had to say this week:
I get it. Make sure everybody knows how much I get what this means for the fans. I played in derbies - I completely understand it. But I also understand, emotionally, my players need to see me at the same level all the way through the season, and in order for me to prepare us properly for the games, and in order for me to make the right decisions on Saturday, during the game and at half-time, that’s where I need to be at. I need to have a clear head. But I’ll be a fan as well. On the inside I’ll be excited. I know exactly what it will feel like either way. I’m experienced at derby matches.
Bumper crowd expected
A crowd of around 4,000 expected today. The latest is HERE
The visitors have arrived
Team news
We’ve not had official confirmation of the teams yet but expect Sam Hughes to be on the bench. Theo Vassell in line for a start. Johnny Hunt set to return.
The visitors are here
Welcome
Well, it’s derby day and we’re expecting a cracker here at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.
A crowd of over 4,000 is expected for today’s encounter as the Blues look to get one over their bitter rivals Wrexham.
We’ll have team news, build up and match action throughout the afternoon.
COYB!