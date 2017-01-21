Blues boss Jon McCarthy knows just what a win would mean to Chester fans. Here’s what he had to say this week:

I get it. Make sure everybody knows how much I get what this means for the fans. I played in derbies - I completely understand it. But I also understand, emotionally, my players need to see me at the same level all the way through the season, and in order for me to prepare us properly for the games, and in order for me to make the right decisions on Saturday, during the game and at half-time, that’s where I need to be at. I need to have a clear head. But I’ll be a fan as well. On the inside I’ll be excited. I know exactly what it will feel like either way. I’m experienced at derby matches.