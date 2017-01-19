Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Elliott Durrell won't hold back if he finds the target for Chester FC this weekend.

The Blues midfielder comes up against his former club Wrexham on Saturday (3pm) as the Dragons visit the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium for the eagerly anticipated cross-border derby.

Durrell has been impressive this season and proved he can be a force at National League level having never been given enough of a chance to shine with Wrexham during his 18-month stay at the Racecourse between 2014 and 2015.

But any suggestion of curbing his celebrations should he score this weekend have been rejected by the 26-year-old.

"Yeah, I'll celebrate, I'm a Chester player now," said Durrell.

"Every single goal that I score, you never know when it might be your last goal and I will celebrate it like it was my first goal."

Durrell saw his chances at the Racecourse limited during his time there after joining from Hednesford Town in January 2014.

But he has been a creative force for Jon McCarthy's Blues this season, scoring six goals in 28 National League appearances.

But Durrell insists he has no point to prove to his former employers and is just focused on ensuring Blues fans are the ones left smiling come the final whistle on Saturday.

(Photo: Les Evans)

He said: "Not so much a point to prove, I've played now on both sides and there is still the same up for grabs as there is every week.

"Every game is a big game and you never know when your last game will be as football's a short career. We know these sort of games are big occasions for the fans and we don't take them lightly but we are focused on the job at hand. We'll just be focusing on those three points. We've got enough to come out on top."

Only two players remain at Wrexham from Durrell's time there, with the Dragons having undergone wholesale personnel changes as well as a succession of managers.

"It has been a big turnaround since I was there and only Robbie Evans and Carra (Mark Carrington) were there when I was there," said Durrell, who signed for Chester from Tamworth in the summer

"But this weekend is about us. We can't affect what they do, we can only affect what we do and we have trained well all week.

"We are at home and the onus will be on us to go out and win the game. We're higher up than them in the league and we firmly believe we can reach those play-offs."