Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's that time of the season again!

Chester FC play host to cross-border rivals Wrexham AFC on Saturday in a derby match to which both sets of fans have become accustomed in recent years.

The two sides have met on no fewer than seven occasions since the 2013 when the Blues returned to non-league football's top tier following their rapid rise after reformation in 2010.

The Blues will go into the contest above the Dragons with the Welsh side having suffered a dismal campaign. Gary Mills paid for a poor start with his job in October and was replaced with Dean Keates.

Wrexham have improved under Keates and won three of their last four games coming into the clash, giving Chester boss Jon McCarthy plenty of food for thought.

So who are the men who could make a difference for the opposition this weekend? We asked Rob Griffiths, Wrexham reporter for the Daily Post, to offer some insight.

(Photo: Robert Parry Jones)

Izale McLeod

The experienced striker has already won Wrexham fans over in just a short space of time.

Two games, two wins and a goal reads McLeod’s record for the Dragons, and what a crucial and stunning goal it was too, hammering a left-footed effort into the top corner from the edge of the box to ensure the win over North Ferriby United.

McLeod is still finding top fitness and match sharpness having not played much football since early November, and the general feeling is that he will only continue to get better as he finds his feet.

His link up play is exceptional and he offers something that Wrexham haven’t had an abundance of this season – a genuine goal threat.

John Rooney

I don’t think I need to say too much about Rooney, certainly not introduce him to Chester fans.

The former Deva Stadium favourite has struggled for top form this season after making the move along the A483 to the Racecourse.

However, he is finding form at just the right moment, and coupled with the signing of holding midfielder Russell Penn, Rooney seems to have found a new lease of life.

Penn is key for how Wrexham set up, and gives the likes of Rooney, Anthony Barry and Paul Rutherford the chance to attack higher up the park, Rooney certainly enjoying himself with a flurry of efforts in the win over North Ferriby.

(Photo: Robert Parry Jones)

Ntumba Massanka

A debut that was little more 20 minutes, but already Massanka showed his quality as well as his huge potential.

On loan from Premier League side Burnley, Massanka was a real handful for North Ferriby on Saturday in his debut, and could have come off with a hat-trick such was his danger to the visitors.

Pace, power and an eye for goal, Massanka will be key as Wrexham look to continue their mini-revival and edge further away from the bottom four.