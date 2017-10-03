Marcus Bignot's Chester FC side will look to put the disappointment of the weekend postponement at Eastleigh behind them this evening and make it back-to-back wins in the Vanarama National League.

New Blues boss Bignot steered Chester to their first home win in nine months in his first game in charge last month, a 2-0 home success over Maidenhead United.

This evening sees the league's surprise package Woking pay a visit, with their manager Anthony Limbrick having overseen a storming start to the season.

We'll have all the build-up, match action and reaction from the Swansway Chester Stadium as the Blues host the Cards.