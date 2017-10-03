Marcus Bignot's Chester FC side will look to put the disappointment of the weekend postponement at Eastleigh behind them this evening and make it back-to-back wins in the Vanarama National League.
New Blues boss Bignot steered Chester to their first home win in nine months in his first game in charge last month, a 2-0 home success over Maidenhead United.
This evening sees the league's surprise package Woking pay a visit, with their manager Anthony Limbrick having overseen a storming start to the season.
We'll have all the build-up, match action and reaction from the Swansway Chester Stadium as the Blues host the Cards.
Obligatory team sheet
Woking team
Baxter, Young, Staunton, Wynter, Saraiva, Isaac, Ferdinand, Carter, Bawling, Charles-Cook, Philpot. SUBS: Orlu, Effiong, Ward, Appau, Stojsavljevic.
Chester team
Lynch, Halls, McCombe, Astles, Rowe-Turner, James, Shaw, Dawson, Mahon, Akintunde, Hannah. SUBS: Turnbull, Davies, Joyce, Bell, Sheron.
Worth noting
A fine start
Woking were tipped to struggle at the start of the season.
When former Southampton youth coach Anthony Limbrick was picked as the successor to Garry Hill there was an expectancy that the Cards would be toiling at the wrong end of the National League. So much for that!
Limbrick has guided Woking to seventh, two points off top spot, and they are on a four-game unbeaten run that has seen them pick up 10 points. Their last defeat was a 3-1 loss at Maidstone United on September 9.
They wont be pushovers, that’s for sure.
Harry missing again?
Blues striker Harry White has been missing for the past couple of weeks and it looks like he could be missing tonight, too.
White pulled a muscle in training almost a fortnight ago but is edging close to a return, although tonight may come too soon.
What has the opposition been saying?
Here’s what Woking manager Anthony Limbrick told our sister website GetSurrey.co.uk
I think they will have a feel-good factor at the their home ground with a new manager. Every away game, as we’ve found, is really hard and they’ll be a different challenge to Hartlepool (United, who the Cards drew 1-1 at home with on Saturday). It was nice to pick up points away with the last two results and we would like to pick up more. To be fair to our home form, that has been great and I think we’ve won five, drawn one, lost one. That is good home form and I’m sure the fans will be happy with that.
Another hoodoo to end
The 2-0 win over Maidenhead United brought an end to the nine-month wait for a home win for Chester.
But another hoodoo will be banished tonight if a victory over Woking can be engineered, with the Surrey side having won the last SIX meetings between the two sides.
You have to go back to a 1-0 win for the Blues at Woking in January 2014 for the last time Chester gleaned anything from the Cards. Jamie Menagh’s strike was enough to seal the points that evening. You can read the report HERE.
That game happened to be Steve Burr’s second game as Chester boss having won the first. The result was enough to lift the Blues out of the drop zone, something that could happen tonight if results go their way.
Welcome
After the disappointment of Saturday’s farcical postponement at Eastleigh, Chester are back in action this evening when they welcome Woking to the Swansway Chester Stadium.
After winning in his opening match in charge, Marcus Bignot will be looking to make it back-to-back wins tonight against a Woking side who have exceeded expectations so far this season.
We’ll bring you all the action as it unfolds.
Let’s get things started.