Dave Powell

Rallying call

Jon McCarthy has called on Chester FC supporters to roar their side to a victory that would secure the club’s Vanarama National League survival.

Chester welcome Woking to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium today (3pm kick-off) knowing a first home win of the calendar year would make them mathematically safe.

Blues boss McCarthy believes the 52 points they have already accrued over the course of a fluctuating campaign will be enough to beat the drop.

But a run of six straight home defeats means the lingering threat of relegation remains going into the clash with a Woking side who are three places and four points worse off.

McCarthy, whose team’s losing run stretched to three games on Friday when they lost 2-0 at Forest Green Rovers, said: “It’s important for us as a group and for our home fans.

“It’s not nice to get booed off at home like we have done lately. There’s a little bit of me that’s frustrated with that because it’s a lot more important for Woking to beat us in terms of points. That was us last year.

“I’ve said in amongst all of this, for this group of players to be booed off the pitch, I can’t quite accept that given what they’ve done this season.”

