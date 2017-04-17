Key Events
What an afternoon this was.
Team sheet
Woking team
Poke, Caprice, Thomas, Jones, Saah, Murtagh, Ugwu, Ralph, Saraiva, Sam-Yorke, Ferdinand. Subs: Hall, Kretzschmar, Lewis, Hall, Lucas.
Chester team
Lynch, George, Astles, Vassell, Hughes, Durrell, Shaw, Lloyd, Joyce, Davies, Alabi. Subs: Roberts, Hunt, Waters, Akintunde, Dawson.
A bad record
Since Chester reformed they have lost six of their seven encounters with Woking.
Four months to the day...
Since Chester last won at home. A 2-0 win over Aldershot Town in December.
Not great reading
Chester have taken just 13 points from the last 51 on offer. Not great.
Awaiting team news
Nothing official as yet but there is likely to be changes to the Chester side from the one that lost 2-0 at Forest Green Rovers on Good Friday.
James Akintunde could be in line for a start after coming off the bench on Friday while Ryan Lloyd may be in line for a return after missing the trip to Gloucestershire on Friday.
Rallying call
Jon McCarthy has called on Chester FC supporters to roar their side to a victory that would secure the club’s Vanarama National League survival.
Chester welcome Woking to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium today (3pm kick-off) knowing a first home win of the calendar year would make them mathematically safe.
Blues boss McCarthy believes the 52 points they have already accrued over the course of a fluctuating campaign will be enough to beat the drop.
But a run of six straight home defeats means the lingering threat of relegation remains going into the clash with a Woking side who are three places and four points worse off.
McCarthy, whose team’s losing run stretched to three games on Friday when they lost 2-0 at Forest Green Rovers, said: “It’s important for us as a group and for our home fans.
“It’s not nice to get booed off at home like we have done lately. There’s a little bit of me that’s frustrated with that because it’s a lot more important for Woking to beat us in terms of points. That was us last year.
“I’ve said in amongst all of this, for this group of players to be booed off the pitch, I can’t quite accept that given what they’ve done this season.”
In place
Welcome
The finish line is in sight and Chester have just two more home games this season before their 2016/17 National League campaign draws to a close.
It has been an up and down campaign for the Blues and they are still to secure their safety for another season, something that three points today at home to the struggling Cards would secure.
Chester are yet to win at home in 2017 and today’s visitors are in desperate need of the points in their bid for survival.
We’ll have all the action as it happens on a wet and dreary Bank Holiday Monday.