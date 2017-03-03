Key Events

KEY EVENT

Overshadowed

The Blues are in front at the break against Tranmere but the scenes at the start of the game in the Harry McNally have overshadowed things so far.

A stricken fan collapsed in the stand and received treatment from numerous paramedics who administered CPR before they were taken out of the stand and away by ambulance.

Awful, awful scenes and, in truth, the game should have been halted while the situation was dealt with. Has put things into perspective.

KEY EVENT

Half time: Chester 1 Tranmere 0

A pleasing first 45 minutes for the Blues who lead through James Alabi’s early penalty.

Dave Powell

So close!

Wonderful free kick from Durrell clips Davies’ post.

Dave Powell

Chester free kick

Dangerous position 25 yards out after Richards fouled.

Dave Powell

First half added time

Three minutes.

Dave Powell

Too close for comfort

Liam Ridehalgh cross from the left looks to catch out Lynch but drops just over.

Dave Powell

Tranmere corner

Blues need to see out this first half.

Dave Powell

Chester growing again

Blues seeing a little more of the ball but lacking some incision with the final ball.

Dave Powell

A lot of possession

Tranmere are having the lion’s share of this and getting some joy down the flanks.

Dave Powell

Putting things in perspective

Dave Powell

Heavy pressure

It’s all Tranmere at the moment but they are, thankfully, lacking incision up front. Hopefully that continues.

Dave Powell

Tranmere corner

Mekki fires effort at Hudson. Turning the screw.

Dave Powell

Dragged wide

Mekki pulls an effort well wide of Lynch’s goal. All Rovers after goal.

Dave Powell

It goes long

Jeff Hughes corner can’t find the man at the far post and it goes out. Blues need to regroup here.

Dave Powell

Blues holding on

Tranmere corner and they are really bossing this at the moment.

Dave Powell

Let off

Blues block Harris effortr after Horwood slow to react to loose ball.

Dave Powell

Great block

Hughes in well to block goalbound Jeff Hughes effort.

Paul Wheelock

Macca speaks live

I’m miles away from it so I can’t see it (penalty). But what i can see is that it’s a really bright start from us. I’m delighted with the way we’ve gone about it.

Dave Powell

Elbows

BT Sport replay shows Jay Harris ELBOWED Kane Richards. Nothing doing.

Dave Powell

Unlucky

Great run and pass from Richards finds Alabi but he can’t get it under control in the area.

Dave Powell

Close

Durrell’s deep corner finds Hughes but he can’t get a strong connection at the far post. Good chance, that.

Dave Powell

Chester corner

Neat move sees Hunt slam cross into Rovers defence. Corner.

Dave Powell

Tranmere growing

Visitors looking more comfortable in the past 5 minutes. Still 1-0, though.

Dave Powell

Praying for stricken fan

Really the game should have been stopped for fan to receive treatment. Hope that all is ok, blue lighted to hospital in last five minutes.

Dave Powell

Close shave

Mangan flicks on a right win ball but Lynch smothers.

Paul Wheelock

Seconded

Paul Wheelock

Hope he's okay

Dave Powell

Applause

Stricken fan is being carried out by paramedics. Hope and pray all is ok.

Dave Powell

Well over

Harris blasts over from 20 yards

Dave Powell

Early Tranmere sub

Jay Harris comes on for Lois Maynard.