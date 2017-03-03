20:37 KEY EVENT

Overshadowed

The Blues are in front at the break against Tranmere but the scenes at the start of the game in the Harry McNally have overshadowed things so far.

A stricken fan collapsed in the stand and received treatment from numerous paramedics who administered CPR before they were taken out of the stand and away by ambulance.

Awful, awful scenes and, in truth, the game should have been halted while the situation was dealt with. Has put things into perspective.