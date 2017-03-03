Key Events
Overshadowed
The Blues are in front at the break against Tranmere but the scenes at the start of the game in the Harry McNally have overshadowed things so far.
A stricken fan collapsed in the stand and received treatment from numerous paramedics who administered CPR before they were taken out of the stand and away by ambulance.
Awful, awful scenes and, in truth, the game should have been halted while the situation was dealt with. Has put things into perspective.
Half time: Chester 1 Tranmere 0
A pleasing first 45 minutes for the Blues who lead through James Alabi’s early penalty.
So close!
Wonderful free kick from Durrell clips Davies’ post.
Chester free kick
Dangerous position 25 yards out after Richards fouled.
First half added time
Three minutes.
Too close for comfort
Liam Ridehalgh cross from the left looks to catch out Lynch but drops just over.
Tranmere corner
Blues need to see out this first half.
Chester growing again
Blues seeing a little more of the ball but lacking some incision with the final ball.
A lot of possession
Tranmere are having the lion’s share of this and getting some joy down the flanks.
Putting things in perspective
Heavy pressure
It’s all Tranmere at the moment but they are, thankfully, lacking incision up front. Hopefully that continues.
Tranmere corner
Mekki fires effort at Hudson. Turning the screw.
Dragged wide
Mekki pulls an effort well wide of Lynch’s goal. All Rovers after goal.
It goes long
Jeff Hughes corner can’t find the man at the far post and it goes out. Blues need to regroup here.
Blues holding on
Tranmere corner and they are really bossing this at the moment.
Let off
Blues block Harris effortr after Horwood slow to react to loose ball.
Great block
Hughes in well to block goalbound Jeff Hughes effort.
Macca speaks live
I’m miles away from it so I can’t see it (penalty). But what i can see is that it’s a really bright start from us. I’m delighted with the way we’ve gone about it.
Elbows
BT Sport replay shows Jay Harris ELBOWED Kane Richards. Nothing doing.
Unlucky
Great run and pass from Richards finds Alabi but he can’t get it under control in the area.
Close
Durrell’s deep corner finds Hughes but he can’t get a strong connection at the far post. Good chance, that.
Chester corner
Neat move sees Hunt slam cross into Rovers defence. Corner.
Tranmere growing
Visitors looking more comfortable in the past 5 minutes. Still 1-0, though.
Praying for stricken fan
Really the game should have been stopped for fan to receive treatment. Hope that all is ok, blue lighted to hospital in last five minutes.
Close shave
Mangan flicks on a right win ball but Lynch smothers.
Seconded
Hope he's okay
Applause
Stricken fan is being carried out by paramedics. Hope and pray all is ok.
Well over
Harris blasts over from 20 yards
Early Tranmere sub
Jay Harris comes on for Lois Maynard.