Chester FC welcome a Sutton United side who have made a superb start to the campaign to the Swansway Chester Stadium this afternoon (3pm kick-off).

Sutton finished 12th in their first season back in the non-league top flight after winning the National League South title in 2015-16.

And, boosted by the off-field benefits brought by their remarkable run to the FA Cup fifth round, they are tipped to kick-on in 2016-17.

Sutton have already beaten last season’s losing play-off finalists Tranmere Rovers as well as relegated Leyton Orient.

And on Tuesday, in front of a 1,986 crowd, they scored two late goals in as many minutes to secure a 2-1 triumph at home to Macclesfield Town that hauled them up to second in the early standings.

Sutton’s winner came courtesy of young striker Tommy Wright.

The 20-year-old scored 51 times while on loan with Southern Division side Salisbury last season.

And his debut goal in the National League's top tier has only increased the feel-good factor around Gander Green Lane.

After the win over Macc, Sutton boss Paul Doswell said: “It’s a special team in that dressing room.

“They don’t give up and they deserve all the plaudits they’re getting at this time.

“We’ll be travelling up to Chester on the day, which is a bit different, but we can’t afford to do it all the time.

“We might freshen the team up as well. We have to have a good look at that and see who has got the energy levels and who haven’t.

“But for now we’ve got to enjoy the performance and enjoy the joy around the club because people have got smiles on their faces.”

Chester will go into the game on the back of three straight draws to start their campaign.

They enjoyed mixed fortunes against Sutton last season, winning 4-0 at home in August before going down 5-2 in the reverse clash in April.

Blues boss Jon McCarthy said: “Sutton have got good players and they’re financially sound as a football club.

“The work they did last year in their FA Cup run is one of those incredible windfalls a club gets every 50-100 years.

“They’ve been able to back it up, they’ve spent well, they’ve got a strong squad, they’re physically strong, and attacking wise they’ve got good options, so they’re a threat.

“But we feel we have a game plan, which we’ve worked on and spent a lot of time on, and we feel that could be the edge we might have.

“We have to work really hard on our organisation and on our shape and I think the three teams that have played against us this season have found that out.

“Sutton come here second in the table, and if they show the same kind of attitude and tactically get things right, then we’ll hold our hands up if they go away with the points.

“But if they don’t we’ll be ready.”