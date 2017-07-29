Key Events
FT: Chester 1 Port Vale 1
Good performance from the Blues today.
Triple sub
Hellawell, Marsh-Hughes and Brown on for James, Akintunde and Bell.
Chester free kick
Akintunde hauled down 25 yards out as he bamboozles Vale defence.
Saved
Akintunde runs at the defence and gets a shot away but Hornby holds.
Over
Pope’s first time effort with his back to goal loops over.
Vale subs
De Freitas and Reeves on for Pyke and Harness.
Held
Mitchell holds a Tonge effort well from distance.
Vale free kick
25 yards out. Chance for the visitors here.
Chester sub
Joyce on for Turnbull -75 minutes
Great strike
He smashed home the leveller seven days previous and he’s done it again.
Great ball from LRT sees Bell shrug his man, check back and curl a beauty into the bottom corner from 16 yards. Great goal. 68 mins
GOAL! Chester 1 Port Vale 1
NYAL BELL!
Chester sub
Liam Davies on, Mahon off (61 mins)
Harsh
Andy Halls gifts possession to Pyke on edge of area and Vale striker strokes home from close range.
GOAL! Chester 0 Port Vale 1
Rekeil Pyke. 60 mins
Saved
Dawson’s corner finds Astles eight yards out but he can only fire at Boot. 0-0 still.
Chester corner
Mahon’s quick feet win it off Wilson.
Off the woodwork
Pope header from a corner hits the corner of crossbar and deflects out for corner. Eventually cleared.
Vale corner
Quick break from midfield and Vale charge down the right, cross is nodded out by Halls.
Punched clear
Dawson’s corner fisted clear by Boot.
Chester corner
Akintunde wins it off Lawrie Wilson as he latches on to James pass.
Quiet start
Blues still seeing a lot of the ball and looking strong but can’t find any inroads.
Second half kicks off
We’re back at it.
The teams are back out
Doesn’t look like any Chester changes.
HT: Chester 0 Port Vale 0
Really good from the Blues so far.
Great take
Bell brings down a long ball in the area superbly and plays quick pass into space but Akintunde didn’t complete run.
Wonderful challenge again
LRT shows tenacity to deny Pope from pulling trigger from 12 yards with Blues stretched.
Bell close
Great skill from Mahon to get away from his man sees him find Halls who then passes to Dawson to stab through to Bell who takes a touch but keeper comes out and gets clattered and referee gives a foul.
Off the line!
Mahon clears off the line after Nathan Smith picks up on flicked header from corner for Vale.
Attendance
Crowd of 1,027 here today.
Another corner
Deep ball forward for Pope comes off head of McCombe.