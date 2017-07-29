Key Events

FT: Chester 1 Port Vale 1

Good performance from the Blues today.

Dave Powell

Triple sub

Hellawell, Marsh-Hughes and Brown on for James, Akintunde and Bell.

Dave Powell

Chester free kick

Akintunde hauled down 25 yards out as he bamboozles Vale defence.

Dave Powell

Saved

Akintunde runs at the defence and gets a shot away but Hornby holds.

Dave Powell

Over

Pope’s first time effort with his back to goal loops over.

Dave Powell

Vale subs

De Freitas and Reeves on for Pyke and Harness.

Dave Powell

Held

Mitchell holds a Tonge effort well from distance.

Dave Powell

Vale free kick

25 yards out. Chance for the visitors here.

Dave Powell

Chester sub

Joyce on for Turnbull -75 minutes

Dave Powell

Great strike

He smashed home the leveller seven days previous and he’s done it again.

Great ball from LRT sees Bell shrug his man, check back and curl a beauty into the bottom corner from 16 yards. Great goal. 68 mins

GOAL! Chester 1 Port Vale 1

NYAL BELL!

Dave Powell

Chester sub

Liam Davies on, Mahon off (61 mins)

Dave Powell

Harsh

Andy Halls gifts possession to Pyke on edge of area and Vale striker strokes home from close range.

GOAL! Chester 0 Port Vale 1

Rekeil Pyke. 60 mins

Dave Powell

Saved

Dawson’s corner finds Astles eight yards out but he can only fire at Boot. 0-0 still.

Dave Powell

Chester corner

Mahon’s quick feet win it off Wilson.

Dave Powell

Off the woodwork

Pope header from a corner hits the corner of crossbar and deflects out for corner. Eventually cleared.

Dave Powell

Vale corner

Quick break from midfield and Vale charge down the right, cross is nodded out by Halls.

Dave Powell

Punched clear

Dawson’s corner fisted clear by Boot.

Dave Powell

Chester corner

Akintunde wins it off Lawrie Wilson as he latches on to James pass.

Dave Powell

Quiet start

Blues still seeing a lot of the ball and looking strong but can’t find any inroads.

Dave Powell

Second half kicks off

We’re back at it.

Dave Powell

The teams are back out

Doesn’t look like any Chester changes.

Dave Powell

HT: Chester 0 Port Vale 0

Really good from the Blues so far.

Dave Powell

Great take

Bell brings down a long ball in the area superbly and plays quick pass into space but Akintunde didn’t complete run.

Dave Powell

Wonderful challenge again

LRT shows tenacity to deny Pope from pulling trigger from 12 yards with Blues stretched.

Dave Powell

Bell close

Great skill from Mahon to get away from his man sees him find Halls who then passes to Dawson to stab through to Bell who takes a touch but keeper comes out and gets clattered and referee gives a foul.

Dave Powell

Off the line!

Mahon clears off the line after Nathan Smith picks up on flicked header from corner for Vale.

Dave Powell

Attendance

Crowd of 1,027 here today.

Dave Powell

Another corner

Deep ball forward for Pope comes off head of McCombe.