It's a big match tonight - for both sides.

That should always be the case for a Cheshire derby.

But this one has a little more riding on it.

Macclesfield Town may have secured their passage through to the FA Trophy final on Saturday with a semi-final second-leg success at Tranmere Rovers.

But Silkmen boss John Askey maintains his side, who are nine points behind fifth-placed Gateshead with four games in hand, are not out of the play-off race yet.

Dreams of a top-five finish have long gone for Chester FC who, in the words of full-back Johnny Hunt, are danger of 'getting dragged into something that we shouldn’t be'.

So what have the managers had to say about the match?

Jon McCarthy

"John Askey does a good job and we will congratulate them on what they've done when they come on Tuesday but I'm more concerned with us and our response - and I would expect to get one, because we've done that over the season.

"They're a tough outfit, they are very well-organised, they've got a good shape, and we know on our current run of form we have to turn it around.

"We're actually a very competent outfit in the National League, a league that is almost completely full-time, so don't completely negate what this football club does and what its band of volunteers have done to get here and survive.

"Our frustration and disappointment is because we are pushing and demanding more."

John Askey

"We still think we've got a chance in the league so hopefully this (Tranmere win) will help spur the lads on knowing that whoever they play they can beat.

"Every game that we play is a tough one, and it’s a local derby, so with a bit of luck we can get a lot of supporters down for it.

"I thought the crowd at Tranmere were really vocal and got behind us, as they always do when we’re away."

Any other business?

Blues fans are urged to arrive inside the ground no later than 7.30pm, 15 minute before the kick-off, as that's when the tribute to Garry Allen will begin.

Garry, a lifelong Chester supporter, lost his life after falling ill before the 3-2 home loss to Tranmere Rovers at the start of this month.

The club has released an image of the front page of tonight's programme. It is very well done indeed...

The Blues will also welcome back a host of familiar and well-loved faces to mark the fact that is 25 years since the club's return to city from exile in Macclesfield...