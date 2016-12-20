Key Events
FULL-TIME: Chester FC 1 Liverpool U23s 2
The Reds starlets have come from behind to win this festive friendly. Deservedly, too.
Nearly a third
The Reds open the Blues up and Liam Roberts denies Ben Woodburn, saving with his feet.
Wake-up call
After falling behind, Liverpool’s youngsters have been impressive.
Added time
It will be two minutes.
Lively introduction
Jack Dunn straight into the action, testing Liam Roberts at his near post.
Double change
For Liverpool, with Jack Dunn and Nathaniel Phillips on for Juanma Garcia and Cameron Brannagan.
Subs
Madger Gomes is on for Liverpool, Sheyi Ojo coming off. Moments earlier the Blues brought on youngsters Tom Crawford and Nathan Brown, with Will Marsh and trialist Erik Sousa the players to make way.
GOAL 2-1 Liverpool Cameron Brannagan 74mins
Some strike, but Liam Roberts should have done better, seemingly losing the flight of the midfielder’s 25-yard shot mid-air. May have taken a deflection, though.
Brave boy
Blaine Hudson taking one for the team to block a thunderous effort from Joe Gomez.
Good effort
Chester’s goalscorer Tomi Adeloye stings the hands of Shamal George. Decent hit. Remains 1-1.
How did that happen?
Evan Horwood was adjudged to have fouled Sheyi Ojo in the box. He’s been their dangerman.
GOAL 1-1 Liverpool Harry Wilson 66 mins
The Liverpool captain sends Liam Roberts the wrong way.
Penalty to Liverpool
The Reds have the chance to level.
Attendance
It’s 473. Looks more here than that.
Play to the whistle
What’s the old adage? Play to the whistle. Liverpool didn’t and they were punished.
What a strange goal
The linesman flagged for a foul against Jamie Morgan. The referee, however, overruled his decision, and with the Liverpool players stopping dead, Morgan crossed for fellow trialist Tomi Adeloye to head into the empty net.
GOAL! 1-0 Chester FC Tomi Adeloye 55mins
The on-trial striker puts the Blues ahead in bizarre circumstances.
Let-off
Ben Woodburn blazes over for Liverpool after trialist Erik Sousa gave the ball away in a dangerous position.
Change for the Reds
Corey Whelan is on for France international Mamadou Sakho.
Roberts to the rescue
The Blues keeper is winning his battle with Sheyi Ojo, saving from the Liverpool winger again.
Four subs
Trialist Jamie Morgan, Ryan Astles, Evan Horwood and Ryan Lloyd are on for the Blues. Luke George, Sam Hughes, Johnny Hunt and Tom Shaw off.
Off we go again
Second half has kicked-off.
Echo these thoughts
HALF-TIME: Chester FC 0 Liverpool U23s 0
We’re level at the break thanks to a series of saves from Liam Roberts.
Chance goes
But Will Marsh’s free kick hits the wall and is cleared.
One added minute
And the Blues have a free kick in a good position.
And another one
Liam Roberts this time saving at his near post from Cameron Brannagan.
Spoke too soon
Liverpool break and Juanma Garcia, who has looked dangerous from left-back, flashes a shot across goal which Liam Roberts pushes past the post.
Petering out
We’ve got less than two minutes left in the first half of this friendly. It remains 0-0.