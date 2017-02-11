Key Events
Fired over
Deep free kick nodded down by Manny Smith and Jordan Burrow fires over when well placed from 12 yards.
Flashed over
Danny Johnson rifles one over after Burrow wins an aerial duel to knock it down.
Alabi again
The Blues striker heads clear again.
Gateshead corner
McLaughlin whips it in, Alabi heads clear for another.
Should be 1-0
Durrell finds Shaw who fires point blank at Montgomery from 10 yards. Should be 1-0.
Bright spell
Vassell does well to skip his man coming in from the left before playing a delightful ball in to Shaw but his cross evades everyone.
Wasted chance
Horwood breaks down the left and looks for Vassell on the overlap but the ball runs out.
Cleared
A McLaughlin free kick is headed clear before the same player pumps in a cross which Vassell hacks clear.
Just wide
Blues break well from midfield and Shaw checks inside on his right before firing just wide from 20 yards.
Chester corner
Good ball from Joyce finds Alabi wins a corner kick.
First sniff
Poor clearance from Heed keeper as far as Durrell, he can’t get a shot away, though.
First half kicks off
Gateshead get us under way.
Full back slots
Hughes right, Vassell on the left.
The teams emerge
Big game for the Blues today. COYB!
Hard work from the volunteers
The weather isn’t as bad as feared but hardy Blues volunteers turned out earlier in the week to put down the covers to protect the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium pitch.
Best fans going.
Formation for today
Hughes in for Hunt is the only change but it throws up some interesting ideas about what the formation may be.
Horwood seems set to operate on the left with Durrell on the right while George and Joyce will likely play a holding role and Shaw advanced behind Alabi.
Hughes may come in at left back with the rest of the back four picking itself.
That’s the theory anyway.
Stars of the small screen
Pre-match preparations
Pitchside
Scouts in attendance
Some Football League scouts here today, believe one from Crystal Palace is too.
Sheet hot!
Gateshead XI
Chester XI
Roberts, Vassell, Hudson, Astles, Hughes, Shaw, George, Joyce, Durrell, Horwood, Alabi.
Today's referee
The man in black today is Joseph Johnson. In case that name doesn’t ring too many bells he was the man who dished out three red cards in the FA Trophy game with Witton earlier in the season.
A colourful character.
It's a cold one today
Welcome
After two long road trips it is a return to home comforts for Chester today as they welcome Gateshead.
The BT Sport cameras are in the house today as the Blues become stars of the small screen for the day, hence the earlier kick off time of 12.15pm.
We’ll bring you all the build up, team news and match action as it happens.
Here we go.