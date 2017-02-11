Key Events

Fired over

Deep free kick nodded down by Manny Smith and Jordan Burrow fires over when well placed from 12 yards.

Flashed over

Danny Johnson rifles one over after Burrow wins an aerial duel to knock it down.

Alabi again

The Blues striker heads clear again.

Gateshead corner

McLaughlin whips it in, Alabi heads clear for another.

Should be 1-0

Durrell finds Shaw who fires point blank at Montgomery from 10 yards. Should be 1-0.

Bright spell

Vassell does well to skip his man coming in from the left before playing a delightful ball in to Shaw but his cross evades everyone.

Wasted chance

Horwood breaks down the left and looks for Vassell on the overlap but the ball runs out.

Cleared

A McLaughlin free kick is headed clear before the same player pumps in a cross which Vassell hacks clear.

Just wide

Blues break well from midfield and Shaw checks inside on his right before firing just wide from 20 yards.

Chester corner

Good ball from Joyce finds Alabi wins a corner kick.

First sniff

Poor clearance from Heed keeper as far as Durrell, he can’t get a shot away, though.

KEY EVENT

First half kicks off

Gateshead get us under way.

Full back slots

Hughes right, Vassell on the left.

The teams emerge

Big game for the Blues today. COYB!

Hard work from the volunteers

The weather isn’t as bad as feared but hardy Blues volunteers turned out earlier in the week to put down the covers to protect the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium pitch.

Best fans going.

Blues fans put the pitch covers down at the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium
Formation for today

Hughes in for Hunt is the only change but it throws up some interesting ideas about what the formation may be.

Horwood seems set to operate on the left with Durrell on the right while George and Joyce will likely play a holding role and Shaw advanced behind Alabi.

Hughes may come in at left back with the rest of the back four picking itself.

That’s the theory anyway.

Stars of the small screen

Pre-match preparations

Dave Powell

Pitchside

Scouts in attendance

Some Football League scouts here today, believe one from Crystal Palace is too.

Sheet hot!

Gateshead XI

KEY EVENT

Chester XI

Roberts, Vassell, Hudson, Astles, Hughes, Shaw, George, Joyce, Durrell, Horwood, Alabi.

Today's referee

The man in black today is Joseph Johnson. In case that name doesn’t ring too many bells he was the man who dished out three red cards in the FA Trophy game with Witton earlier in the season.

A colourful character.

It's a cold one today

Welcome

After two long road trips it is a return to home comforts for Chester today as they welcome Gateshead.

The BT Sport cameras are in the house today as the Blues become stars of the small screen for the day, hence the earlier kick off time of 12.15pm.

We’ll bring you all the build up, team news and match action as it happens.

Here we go.