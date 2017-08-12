Key Events
Cleared
Knocked clear at the front post and Hannah chases down long ball but Johnson out quickly after poor touch from Josh Wilde.
Halifax corner
Kosylo forces LRT into touching it out.
Chance!
Ball into area knocked down by McCombe and Hannah firws wide from 12 yards first time.
White down
Striker receives a ball to the face after going in for a challenge bravely.
First half kicks off
We’re underway at the Swansway Chester Stadium.
COYB!
The teams are out!
Kick-off almost upon us
Familiar faces
A couple of familiar faces in the Halifax side with former Chester defender Matty Brown and one-time trialist Bohan Dixon both featuring in the starting line up for Billy Heath’s men.
Warm ups
Today's line ups
Chester team
Mitchell, Halls, McCombe, Astles, Rowe-Turner, Dawson, Turnbull, James, Mahon, White, Hannah. SUBS: Lynch, Davies, Joyce, Chapell, Akintunde.
Mahon's the cover star
Facing his former club
Chester midfielder Kingsley James will line up against his former club this afternoon.
James played for the Shaymen during the 2015/16 campaign, signing from Chester. But he won’t be feeling sentimental this afternoon. Here’s what he had to say.
In position
Welcome
After a strong start to the season with a 1-1 home draw against AFC Fylde the Blues are back in action this afternoon with the visit of FC Halifax Town.
We’ll bring you all the build-up, team news and match action throughout the afternoon as the Blues go in search of their first three points of the season.
Let’s get started.