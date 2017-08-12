Key Events

Dave Powell

Cleared

Knocked clear at the front post and Hannah chases down long ball but Johnson out quickly after poor touch from Josh Wilde.

Dave Powell

Halifax corner

Kosylo forces LRT into touching it out.

Dave Powell

Chance!

Ball into area knocked down by McCombe and Hannah firws wide from 12 yards first time.

Dave Powell

White down

Striker receives a ball to the face after going in for a challenge bravely.

Dave Powell

First half kicks off

We’re underway at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

Dave Powell

COYB!

Dave Powell

The teams are out!

Kick-off almost upon us

Dave Powell

Familiar faces

A couple of familiar faces in the Halifax side with former Chester defender Matty Brown and one-time trialist Bohan Dixon both featuring in the starting line up for Billy Heath’s men.

Matty Brown
Matty Brown (Image: Terry Marland)
Dave Powell

Warm ups

Dave Powell

Today's line ups

KEY EVENT

Chester team

Mitchell, Halls, McCombe, Astles, Rowe-Turner, Dawson, Turnbull, James, Mahon, White, Hannah. SUBS: Lynch, Davies, Joyce, Chapell, Akintunde.

Dave Powell

Mahon's the cover star

Dave Powell

Facing his former club

Chester midfielder Kingsley James will line up against his former club this afternoon.

James played for the Shaymen during the 2015/16 campaign, signing from Chester. But he won’t be feeling sentimental this afternoon. Here’s what he had to say.

Dave Powell

In position

Dave Powell

Welcome

After a strong start to the season with a 1-1 home draw against AFC Fylde the Blues are back in action this afternoon with the visit of FC Halifax Town.

We’ll bring you all the build-up, team news and match action throughout the afternoon as the Blues go in search of their first three points of the season.

Let’s get started.