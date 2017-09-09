Key Events
Effort
Sheron cross is nodded down by James but Bell’s scuffed shot is gathered by Ashmore.
Well held
Mitchell holds on well to a deep Graham cross.
Corner cleared
Blues clear the danger. Turnbull juggles ball in area before hacking away.
Fleet corner
Coming in to it now.
Bright start
Blues playing a high line here and looking to attack. Tom Shaw very vocal on the sidelines.
Headed wide
Graham beats his man down the left and floats in cross for Kedwell who heads well wide.
Over
Joyce shoots over from 20 yards after Halls effort blocked.
Another Blues corner
Decent start here for Chester
Gathered
Asmore up to pick out corner.
Chester corner
Won off a throw in.
Fist half kicks off
We’re underway at the Swansway Chester Stadium.
The teams are out
Almost time to get things underway.
Pre-match preparations
Today's view
Line ups
A place on the bench
Academy youngster Rhain Hellawell on the Blues bench today.
Chester team
Mitchell, Sheron, McCombe, Halls, Rowe-Turner, Joyce, James, Turnbull, Bell, Akintunde, Hannah. SUBS: Lynch, Dawson, Davies, Mahon, Hellawell.
Welcome
It’s been a difficult week at Chester FC.
Following the dismal defeat Solihull Moors on Tuesday night, the Blues parted company with manager Jon McCarthy on Wednesday morning.
Tom Shaw takes charge for today’s game with unbeaten Ebbsfleet as Chester look to put an end to a 14-game winless home run.
We’ll have all the action as it happens.