Key Events

Effort

Sheron cross is nodded down by James but Bell’s scuffed shot is gathered by Ashmore.

Well held

Mitchell holds on well to a deep Graham cross.

Corner cleared

Blues clear the danger. Turnbull juggles ball in area before hacking away.

Fleet corner

Coming in to it now.

Bright start

Blues playing a high line here and looking to attack. Tom Shaw very vocal on the sidelines.

Headed wide

Graham beats his man down the left and floats in cross for Kedwell who heads well wide.

Over

Joyce shoots over from 20 yards after Halls effort blocked.

Another Blues corner

Decent start here for Chester

Gathered

Asmore up to pick out corner.

Chester corner

Won off a throw in.

Fist half kicks off

We’re underway at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

The teams are out

Almost time to get things underway.

Pre-match preparations

Today's view

Line ups

A place on the bench

Academy youngster Rhain Hellawell on the Blues bench today.

KEY EVENT

Chester team

Mitchell, Sheron, McCombe, Halls, Rowe-Turner, Joyce, James, Turnbull, Bell, Akintunde, Hannah. SUBS: Lynch, Dawson, Davies, Mahon, Hellawell.

Welcome

It’s been a difficult week at Chester FC.

Following the dismal defeat Solihull Moors on Tuesday night, the Blues parted company with manager Jon McCarthy on Wednesday morning.

Tom Shaw takes charge for today’s game with unbeaten Ebbsfleet as Chester look to put an end to a 14-game winless home run.

We’ll have all the action as it happens.