Having been without a game for two weeks Chester FC return to action today when they welcome Eastleigh to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.
The Spitfires sit below Chester in 14th in the National League having underachieved this season despite a large budget.
Chester will be looking to return to winning ways after being beaten 3-2 by Tranmere Rovers in their last outing at the Deva.
We'll have build-up, team news and match action.
Great work
James Alabi with a meaty challenge to win the ball off Hoyte and break to the byline, his cross is cleared, though. Great workrate.
Outmuscled
Ball over the top catches out Reda Johnson but he manages to put the squeeze on Elliott Durrell and Graham Stack manages to gather.
Calls ignored
Deep Hunt free kick into the box sees cries of handball from the crowd. Given the other way.
Hunt excellent
Johnny Hunt really impressing down the left today. Been superb
Terrific skill
Eastleigh’s Hakeem Odoffin juggles the ball past Hunt but he’s snuffed out in the box by Astles.
Hard lines
Alabi does well to keep the ball alive on the dead ball line but Hoyte forces him out of play. Goal kick.
Unlucky
Durrell does superbly to reach a long Astles ball and then checks back inside to whip a cross in to Richards but he’s flagged for offside.
Danger passes
Corner headed clear by Astles and Lynch gathers Togwell’s return ball.
Eastleigh corner
Close wins it off Hunt in the corner.
Escapes a yellow
Dawson lucky after late lunge on Burge.
Close
Matt Tubbs hits a left footed effort across the face of goal and wide. Eastleigh pressing a bit. 13 mins.
Dragged wide
Eastleigh left back Michael Green lets fly with a low effort from 25 yards but it goes well wide. No troubling Lynch.
Free kick
Neat turn from Richards to draw the foul on the half way line as he looked to break. Comes to nothing, though. Still 0-0, 10 minutes gone.
Nice play
Some neat touches from Hunt, Dawson and then Lloyd to play Chester out of a sticky spot.
He's one of our own....
Flagged
Durrell free kick finds head of Hughes but he is flagged for offside. His header went wide.
Danger cleared
The Blues manage to deal with the corner and break out of their own half.
Good save
Burge feeds Tubbs who lets fly from 12 yards but Lynch saves for a corner.
Shaw on the touchline
He’s among the subs today.
First half kicks off
Chester get us underway. Shooting away from Harry Mac.
Almost time
The teams are out
Almost time for kick off.
Money can't buy you success, it seems
Today’s visitors had ideas of a promotion tilt at the start of the season thanks to some heavy financial backing.]
It’s been a rocky road, though. Paul Wheelock takes up the story HERE
Cover star
Today's teams
A start for Dawson
After impressing in his cameo from the bench against Tranmere, Chester boss Jon McCarthy has handed Lucas Dawson a start today. The 23-year-old central midfielder takes the place of Wade Joyce who drops to the bench.
Eastleigh squad
Blues subs
Chester team
Lynch, Hughes, Hudson, Astles, Vassell, Durrell, Dawson, Lloyd, Hunt, Richards, Alabi.