Having been without a game for two weeks Chester FC return to action today when they welcome Eastleigh to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

The Spitfires sit below Chester in 14th in the National League having underachieved this season despite a large budget.

Chester will be looking to return to winning ways after being beaten 3-2 by Tranmere Rovers in their last outing at the Deva.

We'll have build-up, team news and match action.

Dave Powell

Great work

James Alabi with a meaty challenge to win the ball off Hoyte and break to the byline, his cross is cleared, though. Great workrate.

Dave Powell

Outmuscled

Ball over the top catches out Reda Johnson but he manages to put the squeeze on Elliott Durrell and Graham Stack manages to gather.

Dave Powell

Calls ignored

Deep Hunt free kick into the box sees cries of handball from the crowd. Given the other way.

Dave Powell

Hunt excellent

Johnny Hunt really impressing down the left today. Been superb

Dave Powell

Terrific skill

Eastleigh’s Hakeem Odoffin juggles the ball past Hunt but he’s snuffed out in the box by Astles.

Dave Powell

Hard lines

Alabi does well to keep the ball alive on the dead ball line but Hoyte forces him out of play. Goal kick.

Dave Powell

Unlucky

Durrell does superbly to reach a long Astles ball and then checks back inside to whip a cross in to Richards but he’s flagged for offside.

Dave Powell

Danger passes

Corner headed clear by Astles and Lynch gathers Togwell’s return ball.

Dave Powell

Eastleigh corner

Close wins it off Hunt in the corner.

Dave Powell

Escapes a yellow

Dawson lucky after late lunge on Burge.

Dave Powell

Close

Matt Tubbs hits a left footed effort across the face of goal and wide. Eastleigh pressing a bit. 13 mins.

Dave Powell

Dragged wide

Eastleigh left back Michael Green lets fly with a low effort from 25 yards but it goes well wide. No troubling Lynch.

Dave Powell

Free kick

Neat turn from Richards to draw the foul on the half way line as he looked to break. Comes to nothing, though. Still 0-0, 10 minutes gone.

Dave Powell

Nice play

Some neat touches from Hunt, Dawson and then Lloyd to play Chester out of a sticky spot.

Dave Powell

He's one of our own....

Dave Powell

Flagged

Durrell free kick finds head of Hughes but he is flagged for offside. His header went wide.

Dave Powell

Danger cleared

The Blues manage to deal with the corner and break out of their own half.

Dave Powell

Good save

Burge feeds Tubbs who lets fly from 12 yards but Lynch saves for a corner.

Dave Powell

Shaw on the touchline

He’s among the subs today.

First half kicks off

Chester get us underway. Shooting away from Harry Mac.

Dave Powell

Almost time

Dave Powell

The teams are out

Almost time for kick off.

Dave Powell

Money can't buy you success, it seems

Today’s visitors had ideas of a promotion tilt at the start of the season thanks to some heavy financial backing.]

It’s been a rocky road, though. Paul Wheelock takes up the story HERE

Richard Hill is back in charge of Eastleigh after going for the Chester FC job in the summer
Dave Powell

Cover star

Dave Powell

Crikey!

Dave Powell

Today's teams

Dave Powell

A start for Dawson

After impressing in his cameo from the bench against Tranmere, Chester boss Jon McCarthy has handed Lucas Dawson a start today. The 23-year-old central midfielder takes the place of Wade Joyce who drops to the bench.

Dave Powell

Eastleigh squad

Blues subs

KEY EVENT

Chester team

Lynch, Hughes, Hudson, Astles, Vassell, Durrell, Dawson, Lloyd, Hunt, Richards, Alabi.