Having been without a game for two weeks Chester FC return to action today when they welcome Eastleigh to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium.

The Spitfires sit below Chester in 14th in the National League having underachieved this season despite a large budget.

Chester will be looking to return to winning ways after being beaten 3-2 by Tranmere Rovers in their last outing at the Deva.

We'll have build-up, team news and match action.