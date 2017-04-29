Key Events
Fond farewells
Today will likely be the last Blues fans will see of Sam Hughes and James Alabi in a Chester shirt.
Alabi has lead the line with 17 goals but it is Hughes who has been the star. The 19-year-old looks set for a huge future in the game with Championship and Premier League teams in the hunt.
Chester subs
Roberts, Joyce, Waters, Marsh, Dawson.
Chester XI
Lynch, Hunt, Astles, Vassell, Hughes, Durrell, Shaw, Lloyd, Davies, Alabi, Akintunde.
An unwanted record
There are many reasons why Chester FC should be extra motivated to win today’s final game of the season at home to Boreham Wood (12.15pm kick-off).
First and foremost the Blues still have a mathematical chance of being relegated.
There is also the real need to send the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium faithful into the summer with a smile on their faces.
And then there is the matter of avoiding equalling an unwanted club record.
You can read more HERE.
It couldn't, could it?
I know, I know.
I should have learned my lesson from Garforth Town .
But Chester FC are safe.
Or as good as.
Or at least I hope.
Yes, while it would take a disastrous set of results for the Blues to be relegated, the chance, however improbable, remains after a disastrous second half to the season.
Welcome
It’s the final game of what has been a bizarre season for the Blues.
They host Boreham Wood this afternoon still looking for their first win at home in 2017. Despite being as high as seventh in the National League at Christmas time, Chester’s run of 15 defeats in 20 games has seen them tumble down the division.
They are, barring a nine-goal swing, safe from relegation but Jon McCarthy will be aware he needs his team to finish well to give the fans something to cheer.
Let’s kick things off.