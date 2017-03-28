Key Events
'Nobody likes us, but we don't care'
Barrow AFC manager Paul Cox says that other National League clubs don’t want his club to succeed.
Cox brings his Bluebirds side to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium to face Chester FC this evening looking to keep their play-off bid alive.
The big-spending Cumbrian side, who have ex-Chester striker Ross Hannah in their ranks, were tipped to be in the thick of the promotion mix at the start of the season but currently find themselves in eighth position, three points off the top five with a game in hand.
And Cox, who won the National League with Mansfield Town in 2013, believes that he and his side are unpopular among other clubs in the division.
“I don’t know what it is about is about us – whether we are seen to be unfashionable, whether if people look at the place and the travelling distances – but you get a funny feeling that no-one wants us where we are,” Cox told the North-West Evening Mail.
Ross Hannah is among the Barrow subs tonight.
The former Chester striker, leading scorer for the Blues last season, has failed to recapture that kind of form at Holker Street this season but Chester fans know just how deadly he can be.
Hannah scored against the Blues for Barrow earlier in the season as they ran out 3-2 winners in Cumbria. Let’s hope he has a quiet one tonight.
Limited parking at the Deva tonight.
Chester squad
Lynch, Vassell, Hudson, Astles, Hunt, Durrell, Shaw, Lloyd, Horwood, Alabi, Richards SUBS: Roberts, Joyce, Dawson, Waters, Hughes.
After ending their losing streak at Bromley on Saturday, Chester are looking to register their first win of 2017 at home this evening against play-off chasing Barrow.
We’ll have all the live action and build up from the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium throughout the evening.
