'Nobody likes us, but we don't care'

Barrow AFC manager Paul Cox says that other National League clubs don’t want his club to succeed.

Cox brings his Bluebirds side to the Lookers Vauxhall Stadium to face Chester FC this evening looking to keep their play-off bid alive.

The big-spending Cumbrian side, who have ex-Chester striker Ross Hannah in their ranks, were tipped to be in the thick of the promotion mix at the start of the season but currently find themselves in eighth position, three points off the top five with a game in hand.

And Cox, who won the National League with Mansfield Town in 2013, believes that he and his side are unpopular among other clubs in the division.

“I don’t know what it is about is about us – whether we are seen to be unfashionable, whether if people look at the place and the travelling distances – but you get a funny feeling that no-one wants us where we are,” Cox told the North-West Evening Mail.

