After the disappointment of having their season opener postponed just 24-hours before kick off, Chester FC finally get their National League season underway this evening.

AFC Fylde are the first visitors to the Swansway Chester Stadium this season and last season's National League North champions are likely to provide a stern examination of a new-look Blues side.

We'll bring you all the build-up and action as it happens as Jon McCarthy's charges look to get their campaign off to a winning start.