After the disappointment of having their season opener postponed just 24-hours before kick off, Chester FC finally get their National League season underway this evening.

AFC Fylde are the first visitors to the Swansway Chester Stadium this season and last season's National League North champions are likely to provide a stern examination of a new-look Blues side.

We'll bring you all the build-up and action as it happens as Jon McCarthy's charges look to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Key Events

Dicey!

Blues riding their luck in defence a little and Fylde not punishing.

Should have done better

Bond’s cross to the back post is headed wide by Jones. Should have netted.

Great work

Harry White draws applause after working hard to win the second ball to his blocked shot and get another one away.

Great ball

Turnbull’s free kick is whipped in to the back post with venom but Fylde clear. Good game, this.

Booked

Josh Langley booked for a really poor tackle on Akintunde.

Headed over

Close for the Blues, there. Great ball from Dawson finds Akintunde who feeds Mahon whose cross is nodded over by Turnbull from eight yards.

Over

Corner whipped in and nodded out as far as Finley who lashes well over.

Fylde corner

Astles hooks a Bond cross into touch.

Can't connect

Henry Jones heads weakly after a decent ball over the top from Finley.

Can't capitalise

Decent pressure wins a corner but it reaches James whose flick is cleared and Fylde then deal with second ball.

At the other end

Akintunde curls a ball to the far post that just evades White.

Thought it was in

Sam Finley with a superb effort that fools everyone. Over the bar from 25 yards but looked like it was heading in.

Denied

James Akintunde on to a ball over the top but Rhys Taylor slides out in time to clear.

Former Blue

Ex-Chester midfielder Andy Bond on the right of midfield for Fylde tonight.

First half kicks off

Fylde get us started

COYB!

The teams are out!

Almost time to get things started.

Away support

Familiar faces

Colin Murray, Neil Young and Kevin Ratcliffe all in attendance this evening.

A request from Ross

Fylde team news

Warming up

KEY EVENT

Chester team

Mitchell, Halls, Rowe-Turner, James, McCombe, Astles, Mahon, Turnbull, Dawson, White, Akintunde. SUBS: Lynch, Davies, Bell, Hannah, Chapell.

Here's tonight's team

AFC Fylde team

Here’s how tonight’s visitors line up.

Taylor, Montrose, Francis-Angol, Langley, Tunnicliffe, Bond, Finley, Rowe, Muldoon, Smith, Jones.

Looking good!

Any team news?

Nothing on the starting XI as yet but Jon McCarthy has a fully-fit squad for tonight’s clash.

Alex Lynch has recovered from a muscle strain to take his place in goal while Ross Hannah, who missed all but one of the pre-season games due to a calf strain, has a full week of training under his belt.

A start may come to early for Hannah but there is a chance that he could take a place on the bench.

McCarthy is expected to operate his favoured 4-4-2 system this evening.

What has Jon McCarthy had to say?

Chester FC manager Jon McCarthy
Chester FC manager Jon McCarthy (Image: Dale Miles)

After seeing his team’s opening day clash postponed with just 24 hours notice, Chester boss Jon McCarthy took the opportunity to watch tonight’s opponents in action during their 2-2 season opener at home to Boreham Wood on Saturday.

Look, it’s rubbish for the fans who have paid good money for travel and who had been looking forward to the start of the season. We would have taken a real following to Solihull and I think that would have been something early doors to show just what this football club and its fans are about and how big the support is and what it means. On those two fronts what happened was a disappointment but it hasn’t affected things too much on the football side of things. As soon as I knew there was no game then I got on to sorting out going to watch Fylde. It was a trip that I wasn’t expecting to be making so I have taken the positives out of it. There is also the fact that the players have had that little bit extra time to get themselves right and everybody is fit and has trained and after the weekend and we’re ready to get going now.

You can read the full interview with the Chester boss HERE.

Three to watch

We’ve taken a look at the AFC Fylde squad and picked out three danger men who we think could play a big part this evening.

HERE is who we have gone for.

Danny Rowe in action for Fylde against Colwyn Bay
Danny Rowe in action for Fylde against Colwyn Bay (Image: Steve Lewis)
Welcome

After the farce that was Solihull Moors, Chester can finally get their National League season up and running this evening.

Last season’s National League North champions AFC Fylde are the first visitors to the newly named Swansway Chester Stadium and Blues fans will be able to see their new additions in competitive action for the first time.

We’ll have all the build-up and match action as Jon McCarthy’s men go in search of a winning start.

Let’s get started.