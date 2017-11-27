Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC are believed to be looking to add another striker to their ranks.

The Blues were humbled 4-0 at home to Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday and now face a monumental December with National League clashes against Solihull Moors, FC Halifax Town and Guiseley before the month is out.

And with the Blues sitting three points off safety and in the relegation zone, manager Marcus Bignot knows his side will have to get some points on the board when playing sides in and around them in the table.

The Chronicle understands that the Blues are interested in taking a striker on loan from a Football League side, with the player in question having had some Football League experience as well as having scored goals at non-league level.

At present Chester have Ross Hannah, James Akintunde, Harry White, Jorome Slew, Jordan Archer and Nyal Bell in the squad.

But White and Archer are both sidelined for the coming weeks and Bell’s loan deal from Gateshead expires on January 7. It is unclear yet as to whether the Blues will be looking to extend his stay at the Swansway Chester Stadium beyond that point.

Should the deal happen then it would be Bignot’s 10th signing since he arrived as Blues boss back in September.