Chester FC are hopeful of securing a deal to bring defender Theo Vassell back to the club.

The 20-year-old made 17 appearances for the Blues in all competitions while on loan from League One side Walsall earlier this season but returned to the Banks's Stadium after his deal expired on New Year's Day.

The Blues managed to secure the signature of Ryan Lloyd for the remainder of the season on loan from Port Vale, beating off competition from Southport for his signature, but a change in the terms of that deal means that a move for right back Vassell will have to be scrutinised to ensure it doesn't stretch club finances too far.

Walsall were keen to keep Vassell around after his loan spell ended owing to a lack of defensive cover. But the club have since added defenders Scott Laird and Eoghan O'Connell to their ranks meaning that a move away for Vassell would be beneficial for both parties.

"I have asked and it is whether we can do it," said Chester boss Jon McCarthy.

"We took Ryan Lloyd and it affects things as it was a different amount of money this time than last time.

"We have asked the board the question but I haven't demanded to the board that I have Theo Vassell, it's not how I work. I have plenty of support here, the board would like to be able to support me so they are doing the numbers. We also need to check that Walsall still want it to happen."

Vassell was sidelined for November and December with a hamstring injury but returned to the side for one final appearance in the 3-0 home defeat to Solihull Moors on January 1.

In his absence, Luke George and Sam Hughes have both filled in at the right back slot but bringing Vassell back until the end of the season would provide a big boost to McCarthy.

"It might be something that happens," said McCarthy.

"I haven't got a definitive answer but I would like to bring him in and everybody is trying there very best to make that happen."