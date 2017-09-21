Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Given the fact that there is a new era at Chester FC we thought it right that we add some new coverage, too.

Today we launch the weekly True Blue Podcast where we will discuss the week's goings on at the club as well as getting in some special guests to discuss some more nostalgic Blues elements.

Wednesday saw a new man at the helm for Chester with Marcus Bignot handed the task of turning around the club's fortunes on the pitch after a miserable start to the season.

What better place to start a podcast.

Blues writer Dave Powell, sports reporter Paul Wheelock and Chronicle story editor and Chester season ticket holder Mark Dowling are on the panel for episode one to discuss the appointment of Bignot, what he needs to do to turn around the Blues and where we come from here.

We'll be bringing this to you as a regular feature and we'll also be putting the podcasts up on iTunes in the very near future for you to download and listen at your leisure.

You can follow us on Audioboom

1) Search for True Blue Podcast or visit https://audioboom.com/channel/the-true-blue

2) Click 'follow'.