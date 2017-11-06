Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AFC Fylde's success in the FA Cup means that the planned meeting between the Coasters and Chester FC will be rearranged.

Chester had been due to visit Mill Farm on Saturday, December 2, but the clash will now move due to Fylde reaching the second round of the FA Cup.

The Coasters beat Chester's conquerors in the fourth qualifying, Kidderminster Harriers, 4-2 at the weekend to move into the next round, with fixtures for round two to take place over the weekend of December 2.

And with the following Tuesday (December 5) set aside for potential replays, Chester look set for a midweek visit to Lancashire either in late December or early 2018.

The draw for the second round of the FA Cup takes place this evening.