Chester FC are yet to reach an agreement with Tranmere Rovers over compensation for striker James Alabi.

Rovers won the race for the 22-year-old forward almost a fortnight ago , with Alabi agreeing a two-year deal at Prenton Park.

The Blues are entitled to compensation for Alabi, their leading scorer last season with 17 goals in the National League, but it is understood that there remains some distance between both parties at present with regards to a mutually agreeable fee.

Alabi made his Tranmere debut last week, netting five times in 45 minutes as Rovers dismantled North West Counties League Division One side Cammell Laird 1907 11-0.

The Blues rejected an offer of £10,000 from League Two side Barnet in January and value Alabi higher than that which was offered by the Bees.

Chester are prepared to go to a tribunal and have already compiled evidence to strengthen their case should it go before a panel and have protected their interests regarding the player.

Alabi was offered a new deal at Chester but told the club early doors that he wished to pursue his career elsewhere, although he credited the Blues with aiding his development as a footballer following a nomadic career prior to arriving at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

“My time at Chester was the best of my career and the club allowed me the chance to show what I could do and had faith in me,” he told the Chronicle earlier this month.

“The manager was great for me and gave me my chance and I am thankful to the club for giving me that chance that I had never really had before. It is a great club with great fans and I wish them all the best.”

Prior to joining Chester Alabi had spent time as a youth player with both Stoke City and Celtic and also taken in spells at Ipswich Town, Scunthorpe United, Grimsby Town, Accrington Stanley, Forest Green Rovers and Mansfield Town.

He scored a total of 24 goals in 62 appearances in all competitions during his time at Chester and earned England C honours at the end of the 2016/17 season.