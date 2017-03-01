Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC defender Johnny Hunt says Friday's televised clash with Tranmere Rovers provides the perfect opportunity for any players looking to put themselves in the shop window.

The left back returned to the Blues starting line up on Saturday in the 1-0 win at Southport after serving a two-game suspension, and is likely to retain his place for the visit of high-flying Rovers, a game which is being televised live on BT Sport (7.45pm).

Hunt, 26, is one of a number of Chester players believed to be offered fresh terms and has made no secret of his desire to stay.

But for those whose future may lie elsewhere come the summer, Hunt believes Friday provides them with a perfect stage.

"If you can't get yourself up for that at our level...it's not very often you get to play on the telly against Tranmere, it's two big clubs," said the former Wrexham and Cambridge United man.

"There will be a lot watching and if anybody is trying to get a move or whatever, because everyone wants to play as high as they can, you've got to go and do it.

"You've got to look after yourself first and foremost and that brings along our team. But, listen, I can't wait for it and there is competition and you've got to work hard to keep your place."

Hunt was one of a number of impressive performances in the win at Haig Avenue last weekend as Chester ended a sequence of four straight defeats with a gritty 1-0 success.

And Hunt is hopeful that the Blues can carry their performance forward to Friday's encounter with a Tranmere side who are gunning for a return to the Football League.

"If we can take that performance into Friday night then we can walk off that pitch knowing we've had a go," he said. "We showed against Southport that there was a lot of grit and determination and we take that into Friday.

"There will hopefully be better conditions and we can play a little bit more."