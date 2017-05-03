Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liam Davies has signed a new six-month deal with Chester FC.

The 20-year-old left midfielder had been on non-contract terms at the club having impressed during a trial spell with the club earlier in the year.

Brother of Everton star Tom Davies, Davies made four appearances for the Blues, scoring once this season in the 3-2 loss at home to Woking, and has been given a short-term deal and a chance to stake a claim for the 2017/18 campaign.

The former Tranmere Rovers prospect joins Ryan Astles, Tom Shaw, James Akintunde, Craig Mahon, Jordan Chapell and new signing Harry White in committing to the club for next season.

Manager Jon McCarthy has been quick to ring the changes at Chester after their dismal end the the season and has wasted little time in shaping his squad in readiness for next season.

Further announcements are expected later today with regards to new contracts being agreed.