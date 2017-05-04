Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester FC have swooped to re-sign striker Nyal Bell.

The 20-year-old will move to the Blues on a six-month loan deal from Vanarama National League rivals Gateshead.

Bell had a loan spell at Chester in the second half of the 2015-16 season from Rochdale.

The 6ft 2in frontman made four appearances for the Blues and scored two goals in a 4-0 win against Warrington Town in the Cheshire Senior Cup.

Jon McCarthy, after taking over the manager's reigns from Steve Burr, wanted to bring Bell back to Chester after he left Rochdale last summer.

Instead the Manchester-born forward penned a two-year contract with Gateshead, for whom he scored two goals in nine league games this season.

But Blues boss McCarthy has now got his man.

Bell, who will remain with the club until January 7, 2018, becomes Chester's second new signing of a busy week following Harry White's arrival from Solihull Moors.

The Blues have also handed new contracts to Wade Joyce, Evan Horwood, new player/assistant manager Tom Shaw, Ryan Astles, James Akintunde, Craig Mahon, Jordan Chapell, Liam Davies and youth team trio James Jones, Tom Crawford and Nathan Brown.

Elliott Durrell, Johnny Hunt, Blaine Hudson, Kane Richards, Ross Killock and Kieran Evans have left the club.

Sam Hughes, who is being tracked by a host of Football League and Premier League clubs, and James Alabi, who is wanted by Dagenham & Redbridge, have been offered new and improved deals.

But the in-demand duo have told the club they are 'exploring their options'.